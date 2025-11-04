Peter: Where is Player 24 From Squid Game S2 Now?

While there’s no denying reality game shows have been one of the most significant genres for decades, it has truly gone to new heights over the past few years thanks to streaming services. Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is a prime example of the same, especially with it underscoring the narratives and social behaviors of real-life individuals from across the globe. Amongst them in season 2 is none other than Peter James Fowler, a 24-year-old former online troll turned stand-up comedian whose stint spans growth, honesty, and strategy.

Peter James Fowler Has a Rather Radical, Intriguing Background

Born in 2001 as one of seven children to a homemaker and an evangelical pastor in the small town of Yarnell, Arizona, Peter’s upbringing was admittedly very conservative and sheltered. According to his accounts, he was exposed to the world of politics at a really early age, with the majority of it centered around radically far-left ideologies as well as conspiracy theories. In fact, in an interview with Joshua Citarella, he shared that he once believed Bill Clinton was their “savior,” Earth was only 5,000 years old, and evolution did not exist, among other things.

Peter’s father was primarily the one to openly talk about such aspects with him, and he listened because he knew the latter was a good man who would not compromise on his principles. That’s because, as per Peter, there was once a KKK meeting in their town and his father lost half his congregation for expressing that they would no longer be welcome if they attended the gathering. Unfortunately, everything soon turned upside down for the young boy as he lost his father, just for him to then end up channeling his grief in a very aggressive manner on social media.

Peter’s core talking point was politics, so he had a Facebook account at the age of 11 (in the fourth grade), most of which consisted of far-left views on the LGBT+ community, immigration, etc. One of his elder sisters did try to pull him away from this path, but it actually resulted in him creating a secret meme page that gradually got pushed to the public and began gaining traction. The fact that his mother had started working to provide for the family before eventually marrying another evangelical pastor also gave him the time and the motivation to continue.

Peter James Fowler Turned Over a New Leaf Despite Some Troubles As a Teenager

It was when Peter was a teenager that he began questioning his political and religious beliefs as he expanded his perspective to truly understand different opinions, life contexts, and facts. Therefore, by the time he was 16, he had not only stopped believing in God altogether but was also slowly finding himself growing distant from his family because of their unwavering views. According to Peter, not having a close bond with his stepfather didn’t help either, especially since the latter would allegedly often lose his temper with him or his siblings over minor things.

The ensuing years were admittedly not very stable for Peter as he also developed a serious drug habit after trying different substances like alcohol and weed for the first time around age 16. In fact, he was reportedly used to getting high on “acid” as well as “mushrooms” by age 17, which further pushed him into a spiral – he allegedly kept getting involved with harder drugs. That’s around the same time he dropped out of high school for good because he had finally found his calling in comedy, which is far removed from the pastoral path his family had hoped for him.



Peter James Fowler is a Rising Comic and Public Figure

When Peter ultimately decided to pursue a career in entertainment, he relocated to New York as someone who had started understanding who he really was and what he wanted out of life. According to his accounts, at that point, he was a complete atheist, a non-politically involved liberal, and a man determined to turn his grief as well as pain into art that made others laugh. He admittedly still struggled with hard drug abuse, but luck was on his side as he ended up getting a huge endorsement not long after he first came into the city, which kickstarted his career.

Since then, Peter has managed to do wonders both personally and professionally, enabling him to shine so bright that he even ended up on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2. On a personal level, the 24-year-old has actually been sober since 2023, shortly following which he developed his own relationship with God because he wanted to believe in something. In fact, he even attends services at the much more progressive Episcopal Church from time to time, where he admittedly feels a genuine sense of faith, peace, relief, and understanding. As for his views, he asserts he continues to be a non-politically involved liberal, but he was arrested at a Black Lives Matter march in the early 2020s.

Coming to his professional standing, Peter is a rising stand-up comedian and public figure as of writing, with several of his clips from live shows doing very well on social media platforms. In the past few months, he has done many shows in his home state of Arizona and his new base of New York, plus he has several more lined up in the latter for the rest of 2025. He is actually a regular performer at The Stand Comedy Club and Restaurant in Union Square, so you can catch him there, making jokes about his upbringing, past struggles, and current bond with his still conservative family. We should mention that Peter sadly lost one of his sisters earlier this year, but he continues to power through to the best of his abilities because his craft is what enables him to keep her and his father’s memories alive in his heart.