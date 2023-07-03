Cheryl Lieteau From Tough as Nails: Everything We Know

Battling for the top spot, twelve contestants go head to head in a battle of endurance and skill in ‘Tough as Nails.’ The CBS reality television show follows twelve participants from the States and Canada in a series of competitions. As the participants try to vie for the top spot, they use their skillset to overcome the hurdles in their way. Especially interesting is the perspective brought by contestants on the show. One of the people whose unfazed demeanour on the show has sparked curiosity is Cheryl Lieteau. So, if you’re also curious to learn more about the star, look no further because we’ve got all the answers!

Cheryl Lieteau’s Age and Background

At the age of 55, Cheryl has spent the majority of her life devoted to her work. A staunch believer in equality, she grabbed every opportunity that came her way. As a child taught to be self-reliant, Cheryl cultivated these instincts, which later allowed her to partake in a number of testing challenges, including ‘Tough as Nails.’ After graduating high school, Cheryl enrolled at the Montserrat College of Art in 1986. However, due to some brief issues, she had to extend the same. Cheryl managed to complete her graduation in 1999 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture.

Cheryl Lieteau’s Profession

After graduating from school, Cheryl did not know she would have the opportunity to become a carpenter. Admittedly, Cheryl was aware that the kind of skills that she later imbibed wouldn’t have been taught to her in school. Nevertheless, she still used her training in sculpture to enhance her trade as a carpenter. She spent time at the UBC International Sisters in the Brotherhood Committee as an apprentice in Millbury, Massachusetts. Having perfected her craft in the apprenticeship, she started working as a carpenter but also took on different roles. She became an Instructor and Training Conductor at the New England Carpenters Traning Fund in 2012.

After spending more than eight years at the company, Cheryl departed from the firm in 2021 and joined the Eastwind Corporation as a Carpenter in Somerville, Massachusetts. While her work in the role keeps her busy, she is also an active union member of Carpenters Local 328. Here, Cheryl has worked as a carpenter, a foreman and even a superintendent. The entertainment star has spent more than 30 years of her life in the same field. Other than this, she is currently the Instructor and Coordinator at the North Atlantic States Carpenting Training Fund. In her free time, Cheryl also teaches pupils and apprentices at Building Pathways in Worcester and Boston. As such, Cheryl’s career has taken her through a number of eventful phases.

Is Cheryl Lieteau Dating Anyone?

While Cheryl’s work and benevolent contribution to society have gained her wide renown, the reality star likes to keep her private life under wraps. Consequently, Cheryl likes to keep her dating history and prospective partner’s knowledge concealed from the public. However, despite maintaining secrecy in her private life, Cheryl is still heralded for her work in the local community.

She is also beloved by her family and friends, with whom she spends most of her time. Not just this, Cheryl likes to keep a mellow profile which is why she does not use social media. Nevertheless, her wide range of interests and abilities have allowed her to compete in such a testing challenge, even at the age of 55. As such, we continue to hope that Cheryl manages to achieve new heights in her professional and personal life.

Read More: Lia Mort: Where is Tough as Nails Season 3 Winner Now?