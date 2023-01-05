Lia Mort: Where is Tough as Nails Season 3 Winner Now?

CBS’s ‘Tough as Nails’ is a reality competition series wherein individuals from all walks of life who already work physically demanding jobs in the real world face off in a set of challenges to test their endurance, skills, and strength. All these trials are at actual field sites, and the best part is that even when the contestants are eliminated, they get to stick around and prove their worth — they won’t be in the running for the $200,000 cash prize and the title of the toughest soul in America.

Season 3 introduced Ex-Marine Firefighter Lia Mort, who enjoyed her way all the way to the top, claiming her belt as the Season 3 winner. Let’s find out how life has been since winning the title of ‘Tough as Nails’ for Military Intelligent Analyst Lia Mort.

Lia Mort’s Tough as Nails Journey

Unlike most contestants who participate in a reality TV show to win where there is a huge sum of money at play, Lia Mort just came for the experience. Lia recalled watching Season 1 of the show with her husband, hoping to appear as a contestant on the show. She sent out an application, only to be disappointed. Later, she received a call from the Casting Director of the show, which guaranteed her appearance in Season 3.

Lia was simply in it for fun, and she was happy to be a part of the experience where she got to do things she enjoyed, crossing obstacles. One by one, Lia crossed through each obstacle and reached the top. Her physical and mental capacity was tested throughout the show, but “Jill of all trades” put on a happy face and got through everything with her positive outlook and energetic personality.

Throughout the roughly 20 timed tasks in 10 episodes, Lia lived up to her nickname. Her performance in one of the obstacles involved finding four tires with the same number among 600, putting them onto wheels, and applying pressure on them was truly amazing to watch. Though there was not a single obstacle that Lia could not triumph over, the water challenge was truly challenging for Lia.

Contestants had to race through obstacles, use a sledgehammer to break down a wall, stack 30 pallets, untie and drag a dummy up a slope, take out four tires and attach them to a container to create stairs, cut three pieces of metal with a grinder to create six steps, drive two stakes with the sledgehammer, and raise a rope ladder to reach a truck during the final challenge.

Lia came in first place, winning the title, $200,000, and a Ford pickup. Veteran Lia Mort, Mort is donating $5,000 of her winnings from the main prize to each of the 11 charities chosen by other contestants. But what is Lia doing now? What has changed in her life after winning the title ins Season 3, and where is she now? Let’s find out.

Where Is Lia Mort Now?

55-year-old Lisa Mort is truly living her best life with her husband, John Lennon Mort, on their beautiful farm amongst her dearest animals in Richfield, Pennsylvania. She also launched a podcast called, ‘More Than Tough,’ with her fellow competitor, Kalimba Edwards. Even after Season 3 ended, she kept in touch with all her competitors, ex-cast members, and crew members, whom she called on her podcast to talk about key moments and experiences on the show.

Currently, Lia is focusing on her obstacle course, ‘Tougher Than Tough,’ that she built on her 13-acre farm with her husband, similar to the one on the show for people, including veterans, to enjoy. In her own way, she continues to work for the community and supports her fellow veterans. As an Honor Guard Member of American Legion Post 25, she continues to offer her services to veterans and her country. We are proud of the efforts of veteran Lia Mort, and we wish she continues to gain success in her life.

