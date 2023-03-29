Chethan Sathya: Where is Emergency NYC’s Trauma Surgeon Now?

Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC‘ is a gripping journey through the ins and outs of the healthcare system of New York City, New York. The medical professionals featured in the show are some of the best in their field and are quite dedicated to helping as many people as possible. One of the most talented doctors featured in the medical series is none other than Dr. Chethan Sathya, whose skills as a trauma surgeon as helped save many lives over the years. Naturally, he has gained many admirers who are eager to know more about Chethan and what he is up to these days. Well, here is what we know about the same!

Who is Chethan Sathya?

Chethan Sathya’s education as a doctor began with his studies at McGill University. From 2003 to 2006, he studied diligently and gained a bachelor’s degree in Anatomy and Cell Biology with honors. He then joined the University of Toronto in 2006 and graduated with honors in 2010, becoming a Doctor of Medicine (MD). In 2010, Chethan became a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada in the General Surgery Residency Program at the University of Toronto, a post he held till 2016.

However, medicine is not the only field that Chethan is interested in, and he also decided to pursue his passion for journalism. In 2012, he joined a fellowship in Global Journalism at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs. The same year also saw him entering a master’s program at the University of Toronto for Clinical Epidemiology, where he was also a part of Pediatric Trauma Outcomes. Chethan also became affiliated with the Canadian institute’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health in September 2012.

In August 2013, Chethan started working as a Human Anatomy Demonstrator for the University of Toronto’s Faculty of Medicine. Since September 2013, he has also been working as a Freelance Medical Journalist. The healthcare professional went on to obtain his Clinical Epidemiology master’s degree in 2014 and completed his time with the Dalla Lana School of Public Health in August of the same year.

While being a part of not one but two fellowships, Chethan also decided to become a Healthcare Consultant for Quantum Growth Advisors, a company he worked with until August 2019. In August 2019, his journalism fellowship came to an end. Shortly afterward, in July 2017, Chethan became a Pediatric Surgery Fellow for Northwestern Medicine’s Feinberg School of Medicine and Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, both of which were finished in 2019, the latter specifically in the month of August.

Starting in October 2019, Chethan became a Pediatric Thoracic and General Surgeon, as well as Associate Trauma Director, for Cohen Children’s Medical Center. January 2020 saw him taking up the role of Director for Northwell Health’s Center for Gun Violence Prevention. This was followed by becoming a Medical Advisor for VentureSouq in April 2020 and a Health Researcher for The National Institutes of Health in September 2020. In February 2023, Chethan decided to take up the role of Advisor for SapienSecure.

Where is Chethan Sathya Now?

Given Chethan’s frankly impressive career, it is no wonder that the doctor is respected so much within the healthcare industry. His passion for journalism and medicine has also allowed him to partake in many public debates. Additionally, he visited Capitol Hill in July 2022 and gave a compelling testimony regarding the economic impact of gun violence, thanks to representative Don Beye. In fact, he has worked with some major new platforms like CNN, NBC Scientific American, WashPo, CBC, etc. He also uses social media to make his voice heard and is especially passionate about gun control.

As for his personal life, Chethan is happily married to Merin Thomas, who is also a part of the healthcare industry as a physician assistant. The couple got hitched in September 2015 and has been going strong ever since. Their first child, a girl named Isabelle, was born on November 30, 2018, much to the joy of her parents. The married duo welcomed their second child, Liyana Sathya, in January 2021. When not working hard. Chethan seems to enjoy traveling across the world, often in the company of his loved ones. Given his talent in photography, the surgeon’s travels are quite well documented on social media.

