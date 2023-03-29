Is Netflix’s Emergency NYC Scripted or Real?

When it comes to medical reality shows, few are as gripping as Netflix’s ‘Emergency: NYC,’ a spinoff of ‘Lenox Hill.’ Set in New York City, New York, the series follows some of the best healthcare experts within the area who give it their all to save the lives that come under their care. From tragic circumstances to heartwarming recoveries, the viewers are bound for a roller coaster of emotions as they watch the various stories within the show unfold. However, there are many who cannot help but wonder about the show’s authenticity. Is it as legitimate as it claims to be, or are certain events within the show scripted? Well, we are here to explore the same and provide you with the answers you seek.

Is Emergency: NYC Scripted?

No, we do not believe that ‘Emergency: NYC’ is scripted. One of the biggest factors that lend to the show’s legitimacy is its highly qualified cast. The various doctors featured in the show are not only at the top of their fields but were already reputable within the healthcare industry before the series premiered. Even those with not much investment in the medical line might easily recognize names like David Langer, John Boockvar, and Mirtha Macri, who were also featured in ‘Lenox Hill.’

The various medical organizations featured in the show are part of the Northwell Health system, which is not only the largest healthcare provider in New York but is also the state’s biggest private employer. While the series does not feature all the hospitals and medical centers under Northwell, it does provide a realistic glimpse into the everyday life of the medical professionals within the Big Apple. The combined reputation of Northwell and the medical experts in the show lends much credence to the show’s legitimacy.

Additionally, when it comes to the reality of the medical show, there are few things that have been censored in it. While watching actual liver transplants and brain surgeries might not be everyone’s cup of tea, it is part of the everyday life of the various surgeons who work hard to hopefully make a good change in the life of their patients. The unapologetic nature of the show covers multiple socially crucial topics as well that are directly linked to healthcare.

In season 1 of the show, one of the most significant conversations was about the impact that gun violence has on kids and teenagers. The viewers are introduced to not one but two teens who had to be admitted to Cohen Children’s Medical Center due to gunshot wounds. The issue itself is a pretty relevant topic and ties into the gun control debates within the USA. The show also sheds light on how much financial insecurity can impact one’s ability to avail of proper healthcare.

However, it is not just the professional lives of the featured healthcare workers that are covered in the series as they talk briefly about their personal lives as well. Both Mackenzie Labonte and Vicky Ulloa were pregnant during the production of the first installment of the show, and the viewers got to join them during this beautiful journey. Moreover, many of the patients in the series are also open about their experiences and how much the work done by their carers meant to them.

In all, ‘Emergency: NYC’ is perhaps as real as it gets when it comes to making the general public understand the ins and outs of the lives of doctors. With highly qualified surgeons and dedicated nurses, and efficient emergency responders, the series allows people to understand the importance that these people hold when it comes to saving lives. The show tries to cover as many relevant topics as possible that are crucial within the healthcare system.

Read More: Best Medical Shows on Netflix