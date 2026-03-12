Is Dom Pascal Leaving Firehouse 51? Is Dermot Mulroney Leaving Chicago Fire?

Co-created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ enters its fourteenth season under the sturdy leadership of Dom Pascal, only to be confronted with more challenges from the inside rather than the outside. Due to sweeping staff changes and extreme budget cuts, multiple fire engines are forced to cut corners, even if it means endangering the livelihoods of firefighters and medical personnel. In retaliation, Dom spearheads a campaign to reveal the higher-ups’ corruption and refuses to bend the knee no matter what. That, however, comes with its own resistance, as every effort is made to question Dom’s decisions and destabilize his reign as Firehouse 51’s battalion chief, which brings us to episode 14, titled ‘Hit and Run,’ which brings the conflict to its climax. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dom is Forced to Step Down as Battalion Chief For Raising His Voice Against the System

Season 14 episode 14 of ‘Chicago Fire’ centers entirely around the exit of Battalion Chief Dom Pascal, not just from Firehouse 51, but potentially the world of firefighting itself. Following the events of the crossover episode, Dom is put under arrest for a supposed obstruction of justice, and while we know that his brave actions saved lives, the higher-ups hardly care. In reality, they have been looking for a way to get Dom out of the picture for quite some time, as he is the de facto leader of the firefighters’ protests against the sweeping systemic changes. In an earlier episode, he is accused of using poor judgment during a rescue operation, and while the evidence eventually proves his innocence, there is no such respite this time around. Instead, Dom is forced to take the fall and, in effect, leave his position.

While Dom is ordered to step down from the position of battalion chief, specifically from Firehouse 51, the buildup of seasons’ worth of conflict and corruption compels him to consider a permanent retirement. Despite giving his all to saving lives, Dom is essentially punished throughout his career in one way or another, and the decision to quit seems to be his final protest. With this, the bigger question, however, is that of succession. In the episode’s final moments, he puts his trust in Severide to carry the torch forward, especially as he knows the suffering that comes along with it. In return, Firehouse 51 brings together a heartfelt sendoff for their beloved chief, urging him to finally try out all the things in life he has missed out on.

Actor Dermot Mulroney Might Have a Smaller Role in the Show Going Forward

Dom Pascal’s departure from Firehouse 51 means that there is a strong likelihood of Dermot Mulroney bidding goodbye to the show as well. While the second half of the episode is framed as a powerful conclusion to both the actor and his character, there is still a chance that he might continue to be a part of the narrative. ‘Chicago Fire’ is no stranger to major changes in its cast; in fact, Dermot Mulroney himself is the successor of actor Eamonn Walker, who plays the role of Wallace Boden Jr. With the story firmly pointing to Severide as the next in line, a new character taking over the role is unlikely. Instead, the show can lean into Dom and Severide’s mentor-mentee dynamic, which can bring more opportunities for Dermot to flex his active prowess and enrich the story.

Dermot Mulroney’s journey with the show is built around his ever-deepening grasp of the character. In a conversation with TV Insider, he revealed, “What I’ve learned about Pascal (…) is he’s surprisingly kind. … He’s had to answer to his moral boundaries a couple of times already. It seems like he is choosing his people even if they’re new to him.” He also opened up about how his character is designed to be strict with others, but also rewards loyalty above all else. Both these traits reach their swan song in this episode, potentially closing Dermot’s chapter with ‘Chicago Fire,’ but also opening the doors to many new possibilities for the show, in terms of whether the actor can return, and the legacy he is leaving behind.

