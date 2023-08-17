Christi Dembrowski: Where is Johnny Depp’s Sister Now?

As a Netflix original documentary series living up to its title in nearly every way conceivable, ‘Depp v. Heard’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, enigmatic, haunting, and provocative. That’s because it carefully chronicles the 2022 defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard to really shine a light upon the likely realities of their relationship. Amongst those to thus be seen here is actually his elder sister Christi Depp Dembrowski — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her as well as her current standing, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Christi Dembrowski?

Although born in Kentucky on December 21, 1960, as the second youngest of four to waitress Betty Sue and civil engineer John Christopher Depp, Christi unfortunately didn’t have a stable childhood. She was quite close to Johnny growing up — “we were like best friends,” she testified at the trial — yet the fact the family moved around a lot before the parents ultimately divorced affected them a lot. However, the worst aspect for the entire Depp family was the matriarch’s physical abuse, which she claimed was directed towards both her father and the four kids at every turn no matter what.

While Johnny once stated in a Rolling Stone interview that “It was a relatively violent upbring­ing. If you did something wrong, you got hit. If you didn’t do something wrong, you got hit. But my parents, they did the best they could with what they knew,” Christi testified, “Really early on as a young child, none of what was happening in our home felt good. And so, as I got older, both Johnny and I actually, we decided that once we left, once we had our own home, we were never going to repeat, ever, anything similar in any way to our childhood. We were gonna do it different.”

Therefore, Christi never really believed any of the abuse allegations that came to light against her younger brother in 2016 — though she was genuinely concerned over his drug use by this point. In fact, around early 2015, she’d actually texted her then-sister-in-law, Amber, “I love him so much but he needs help,” shortly followed by another advising her to tell him, “I’m scared and I can’t deal.” Nevertheless, this personal assistant implied in court that she didn’t think Johnny had an extreme drug/alcohol problem, plus the fact he helped care for their now “softened” mother until her 2016 passing indicated he could move on without ever retaliating.

