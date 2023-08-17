Whitney Henriquez: Where is Amber Heard’s Sister Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Depp v. Heard’ delving into the tumultuous 2022 defamation lawsuit filed by renowned actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, we get a docuseries unlike any other. After all, it incorporates only court testimonies as well as social media commentary — no exclusive interviews — to really shine a light upon the possible brutal verities behind this couple’s union. Amongst those to thus play a significant role here was actually the latter’s younger sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about her, here’s what we know!

Who is Whitney Henriquez?

Born on September 18, 1987, in Austin, Texas, to Patricia Paige Heard (née Parsons) and David Clinton Heard as the youngest of three daughters, Whitney has always been one to speak her mind. It’s hence no surprise she has arguably been the most vocal defender of her middle sister Amber in this now-infamous case, especially as she has allegedly seen some disturbing things firsthand. The truth is, per her own testimony, she genuinely liked Johnny Depp at first despite his 22-year age gap with ‘The Rum Diary’ actress, yet this changed as soon as she came to believe he was abusive.