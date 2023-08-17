iO Tillett Wright: Where is Amber Heard’s Friend Now?

As an Emma Cooper-directed documentary series living up to its title in every way imaginable, Netflix’s ‘Depp v. Heard’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it comprises merely court testimonies as well as social media commentary to really shine a light upon the actuality behind Johnny Depp’s tumultuous union with Amber Heard. Amongst those to thus feature here was actually the latter’s friend iO Tillett Wright — so now, if you simply wish to learn more about him and his current standing, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is iO Tillett Wright?

Although born on September 2, 1985, in New York City to poet-actress Rebecca Wright and Seth Tillett (unmarried), iO early years were unfortunately not all sunshine and roses. After all, he’s a trans male and hence had quite some trouble with his identity during his initial years, only for it to be made worse by school bullying because the other kids couldn’t figure out who he was either. “I was 9 years old — my feelings of shame and stigma were not political,” he once penned.”…I was only aware of the burning feeling when I understood that I was different, and that the way I was different had to do with parts of my body it would take me years to get acquainted with.”

Therefore, iO spent a lot of his growing years alone, that is, until he found himself at Brockwood Park School in England, where he gradually found himself as an artist, writer, as well as rising advocate. In fact, at the tender age of 17 in 2002, he founded a street art magazine called Overspray and served as its editor-in-chief until 2009. Then came his journey as a columnist for T Magazine at The New York Times, where he actually helmed two blogs until 2012. This is the same year he proudly delivered a talk on sexuality and gender as a spectrum at TEDxWomen in Washington, DC, just to then thrive as a self-taught photographer.

iO’s work in this industry is how he allegedly came across Amber Heard for the first time, only for them to immediately click as friends who understood one another from the core. Thus, of course, per his own court testimony in 2022, he knew her relationship with Johnny Depp was far from perfect and was genuinely worried about her. This is why, the second he heard then while he was on the phone with his friend, just for it to allegedly possibly evolve into a physical altercation – he’d heard Amber scream – he dialed 911. But alas, by the time the police arrived, Johnny had left.

Where is iO Tillett Wright Now?

From what we can tell, iO is a proud artist, activist, actor, photographer, podcast host, television personality, and writer to this day. In fact, the former co-host of MTV’s ‘Suspect’ has actually penned three books as of writing, ‘ Darling Days, A Memoir’ (2016), ‘Self Evident Truths: 10,000 Portraits of Queer America’ (2020), plus ‘ Oasis: Modern Desert Homes Around The World’ (2020). Moreover, it appears as if the self-taught photographer is continuing to work on his Self Evident Truths project (first started in 2010), wherein he takes portraits of Americans who are anything “other than straight.”

Then there’s the fact iO produced and hosted ‘The Ballad Of Billy Balls’ podcast in 2019 to delve into the murder of his mother’s true love (before he was born) – he was apparently shot in his sleep. We should also mention that he made a few brief appearances on several shows/movies from the 1990s to 2004 before taking a hiatus, but he returned to acting in 2020 with ‘Holy New York,’ so it’s possible he’s gradually getting back into acting too. Whatever the case may be, iO looks to be content at the moment, which is honestly all that matters in the long run.

