Cillian Murphy Says He is Open to Playing Tommy Shelby Again

Steven Knight’s Cillian Murphy-starrer ‘Peaky Blinders’ is nothing but a global phenomenon. The renowned series concluded with its sixth season with a spin-off film greenlighted to end the saga of the Peaky Blinders. Now, Murphy has revealed that he is open to reprising Thomas “Tommy” Shelby in the upcoming film. “I mean, if there’s a movie there and if there’s more story to tell, I’ll definitely have the conversation,” Murphy told Josh Horowitz of ‘Happy Sad Confused.’

Murphy had previously made it clear that the film should justify his return as Tommy Shelby. “[…] it has to be right. Steve Knight wrote 36 hours of television, and we left on such a high. I’m really proud of that last series. So, it would have to feel legitimate and justified to do more,” the actor told Rolling Stone UK. It is unknown whether Murphy intends to play Tommy in a guest capacity or as the main cast member of the film.

Knight, who created the series, revealed in July 2022 that he nearly finished the screenplay of the film. At the time, he also added that the production of the same would begin in 18 months on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Considering the same, it is safe to say that the shooting of the film will begin this year.

While the series revolves around the aftermath of the First World War, the film will follow Peaky Blinders’ lives around the time of the Second World War. “I know what’s going to happen in those stories, and it’s about a sort of untold story that happened in the Second World War, which Peakys are going to be involved in,” Knight told Radio Times. “It’s also the end of empire: we enter the Second World War and by the end of it, there is no empire, really. But I… have revised the scope of what it is. […] It will now go into and beyond the Second World War. Because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that,” he added to Empire.

As far as the remaining cast members of the film are concerned, here’s what we can share. Knight confirmed that Arthur Shelby will be a part of the film, which means we will see Paul Anderson in the same. Stephen Graham (Hayden Stagg) is another actor Knight wants to see in the film in some capacity. Vicky McClure, who is known for playing Kate Fleming in ‘Line of Duty,’ had expressed her wish to be a part of the ‘Peaky Blinders’ universe and Knight had responded that he would “put her in the film” the actress wants to commit to the same. Tom Holland, who auditioned for an unrevealed character in ‘Peaky Blinders,’ may also become a part of the film since Knight is open to welcoming the actor “if he wants to come back.”

In the upcoming months, we can expect the film to begin its production. However, the involvement of American artists can be affected due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

