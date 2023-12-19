Cindy la Regia The High School Years: All Shooting Locations Revealed

Netflix’s ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years’ is a Mexican teen comedy-drama series that chronicles the high-school journey of Cindy, a highly aspirational yet restless teenager who joins a coeducational high school for the first time after having grown up in high society. After she starts going to her new school with her longtime friends, she questions her conservative ideas about being a princess in search of her prince charming.

As Cindy blends in with the rest and learns about real life one day at a time, she realizes that she should prioritize pleasing herself more than pleasing others. Originally titled ‘Cindy la Regia: La series,’ the coming-of-age series is adapted from the comic book written by Ricardo Cucamonga and unfolds in San Pedro Garza García, giving rise to questions regarding the actual filming sites of ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years.’

Where is Cindy la Regia: The High School Years Filmed?

‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years’ is filmed in its entirety in Mexico, especially in Nuevo León. It appears that the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the hilarious teen show got underway in November 2022 and continued for the following three months or so, before getting wrapped up in January 2023. So, let us walk you through the scenic locations that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Nuevo León, Mexico

For the shooting of a major portion of ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years,’ the production team sets up camp in the Mexican state of Nuevo León, which is located in the northeastern part of the nation. They mainly utilize a couple of cities within the state to lens the pivotal sequences, one of them being the capital of Nuevo León, that is, Monterrey. Situated at the foothills of the Sierra Madre Oriental, Monterrey’s locales are turned into film sets as nature and modern architecture blend, thanks to the backdrop of the hills and the tall buildings.

The filming unit of ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years’ is also spotted by various onlookers and passersby taping several important scenes in and around the city-municipality of San Pedro Garza Garcia. Since it is where the show is set, San Pedro Garza Garcia makes for an ideal production location for a show like ‘Cindy la Regia: The High School Years,’ which mainly takes place in a high school.

In the backdrop of aerial as well as other exterior shots, you are likely to spot a number of local landmarks and establishments, such as Viaducto de la Unidad, the Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lady of Monterrey, the Government Palace of Nuevo León, Barrio Antiguo, the Alfa Planetarium, and the Cola de Caballo. The captivating views of the mountains and the picturesque landmarks have also been featured in several other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘From Prada to Nada,’ ‘Recuperando a mi Ex,’ ‘The Perfect Game,’ and ‘Rebelde.’

