Who is Cipher? Who Plays Him in Gen V? What are His Powers?

Prime Video’s ‘Gen V’ returns for a second season with Marie and her friends taken back to Godolkin University after Homelander takes charge of the country. Following the events of Season 1, Marie, Jordan, and Emma are in a lot of trouble, but returning to God U is their safest option, or at least, so it seems at the moment. Things are shaken up by the arrival of a new dean, following the tragic death of Indira Shetty in Season 1. Known only as Cipher, he is set up as a major antagonist for Season 2, which opens the doors to new secrets and mysteries. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cipher Remains an Enigmatic Figure in Gen V

In ‘The Boys’ and ‘Gen V’ universe, the superheroes usually adopt a moniker that reflects their powers. The same can be assumed for Cipher, whose powers remain a mystery. Not much is known about him, including his real name, making it difficult to figure out who he is and what he wants. While the show is set in the world of ‘The Boys’ created by Garth Ennis in the comic book series, Cipher is an original character, much like most other characters in ‘Gen V.’ What’s clear is that he has been given the reins of Godolkin, and one of the things on his agenda is to double down on the hate against humans and focus on making the Supes more powerful. Since Jordan remembers that they saw him in Elmira, where they were held captive following the events of Season 1, it is also fair to assume that Cipher has scientific leanings.

This is further evident from the fact that he starts Hero Optimisation classes, where he intends to get the young Supes to understand what makes them powerful. He treats the class like an experiment, where, after each session, he makes notes on the students. It is clear that one of Cipher’s tasks is to study the young Supes, particularly Marie, with whom he has a more personal connection. It turns out that he is the doctor who delivered her. Marie’s Aunt Pam remembers him as Dr. Gould, which could be a clue to figure out his real identity, but it might also very well be a fake name. Still, this confirms that he may have a hand in giving Marie the powers that she has, which is why perhaps he is so much more interested in her. It is possible that Cipher may have been the successor of Thomas Godolkin, spiritual or not, and he is involved in the making of Compound V or some other serum like it.

Another thing to note about Cipher is that he seems to know more than he lets on. He knows that Marie, Jordan, and Emma were involved in the attack on Cate, but he doesn’t care about it because that’s not his priority. He is also not someone who can be easily intimidated. Cate threatens to call Homelander at two different points, but Cipher brushes her off both times without any concern. It seems that he may have figured out Homelander, which is why the villain is not of interest to him anymore. Being true to his name, Cipher doesn’t just make himself a mystery for others, but he is also interested in solving puzzles and codes that can change the world, for better or for worse.

Cipher’s Intimidating and Calm Demeanour is Brought to Life by Hamish Linklater

Like any good villain, Cipher keeps his secrets close to his chest and doesn’t reveal more than he needs to. He establishes himself as an intimidating character by not beating around the bush and not hesitating from violence, even if it means hurting his own pawns. And he does all this with a sense of calm and composure that makes him seem eerier. This complexity in the character is brought forth by Hamish Linklater, who balances Cipher’s villainy and intrigue with a dexterity reflected in the wide range of roles he has donned in his decades-long career. He is known for his work in Mike Flanagan’s ‘Midnight Mass,’ the Oscar-nominated film ‘Nickel Boys,’ and the Apple TV+ historical drama series ‘Manhunt.’

He also appeared in Kogonada’s ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,’ and voiced Batman in Prime Video’s animated series, ‘Batman: Caped Crusader.’ Apart from films and TV shows, he has also been active in theatre, playing diverse roles that range from Shakespearean plays like ‘Henry IV’ to musicals like ‘Mamma Mia!’. Speaking about playing Cipher in ‘Gen V,’ Linklater revealed that he loved the sinister nature of the villain, and what interested him the most was how Cipher would keep calm even in the most stressful moments. He is excited for the audience to get to know the character over the course of the season and discover some shocking things in the process.

