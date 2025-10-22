Why Didn’t Cipher’s Powers Work on Polarity in Gen V?

In the second season of Prime Video’s ‘Gen V,’ a new villain is introduced in the form of Dean Cipher. While initially, his powers remain a mystery, it later turns out that he has the power of mind control. It seems that he can get inside the mind of any person with ease, and once he’s in there, there is no way to push him out. The level of his strength becomes concerning as he starts controlling any Supe that comes across him, but there is one person who finds a way around his powers: Polarity. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Polarity’s Powers are Uniquely Well-Placed to Work Against Mind Control

Polarity’s powers allow him to manipulate metal. Basically, he has the power to control and manipulate magnetic and electromagnetic fields, which is what leads him to have control over metals. This is supposed to be the extent of his power in Season 2, but like a lot of other characters, he receives a major upgrade in Season 2. The problem is that Polarity’s powers are also degrading him. His mind is going haywire, which means that he is starting to lose control of his powers and is slowly dying. The more he uses his powers, the closer he gets to death. This leads Cipher to believe that Polarity is weak and can be controlled easily. So, when the time comes to find Marie and her friends, Cipher gets inside Polarity’s mind and makes him talk to a God U student who tells him exactly where to find Marie and Co.

A shock awaits Cipher when Polarity starts to fight back and actually wins. He succeeds in casting Cipher out of his mind and can suddenly resist his mind control completely. This means that Cipher cannot weed his way back into Polarity’s mind, and this continues for the rest of the season as well. Since this has happened to him for the first time, Cipher loses his mind and starts to come up with an explanation for how Polarity could do it. Eventually, he figures out that it has to do with Polarity’s manipulation of electromagnetism. Apart from being a Supe, Cipher is also a scientist, and he is deeply invested in finding out exactly how Supe powers work. He controls people’s minds, and it is possible by manipulating their neurons, which work as receptors that send and receive information.

Cipher’s powers allow him to manipulate the neurons of other people, leading their bodies to do things that his brain wants them to. Since neurons are electric, they have an electromagnetic field, which is where Polarity’s powers come in. He can manipulate the electromagnetic fields of neurons, which includes but is not limited to his own brain. So, when Cipher tries to get inside his mind, he fiddles with the field, rendering Cipher’s powers useless. At first, Cipher thinks that Polarity can use his powers only to save himself from mind control. However, it turns out that with the right approach, he can knock Cipher out of anyone’s mind.

In at least two instances in the show, we see him emanate a pulse of electromagnetic field from his body, and both times, it renders Cipher powerless. The Supe, despite being on full crank, is unable to counter Polarity. This is after he is back in his original body, he has controlled a bunch of young Supes to attack and kill themselves, and after he got inside Marie’s brain, who is supposed to be one of the most powerful Supes, on par with Homelander. In fact, Cipher had been planning to get inside Homelander’s mind next, believing he would be impossible to stop after that. But the fact that he still didn’t have an antidote for Polarity’s powers means that he didn’t fully understand his powers either. That, or he grossly overestimated himself.

