Netflix’s City Hunter: All Shooting Location Explored

‘City Hunter’ follows the fun-loving Ryo Saeba, who is a sweeper operating in the underworld of Shinjuku, Japan. Called ‘Shiti Hanta’ in Japanese, the Netflix action comedy is based on Tsukasa Hojo’s classic manga of the same name. When Saeba’s partner dies during an investigation, his devastated sister implores him to find the one responsible. Teaming up with her, Saeba sets off on a wild and action-packed adventure across Tokyo, facing off against gangs and crime syndicates.

City Hunter Filming Locations

‘City Hunter’ was filmed in various cities in Japan, including Tokyo, Chiba, and Yokohama. Principal photography began in December 2022 and was wrapped up by February 2023. The production was a substantial undertaking for everyone involved as they worked towards recreating the charm of the beloved manga and anime series. It also included a large number of extras cast in each location, with some COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the time of filming.

Tokyo, Japan

The production of ‘City Hunter’ is based in the capital city of Japan. While the movie is set in parts of Tokyo, other locations have been utilized to recreate their environments. Yet plenty of on-location shooting was carried out around Shinjuku and Kabukicho to capture the authentic backdrops and enchanting cityscape. Shinjuku City is a region at the heart of Tokyo, populated with skyscrapers and neon-lit alleyways. The iconic backdrops of Ryo Saeba walking through the gleaming nightscape are from the streets of Shinjuku.

The sequence of a man causing havoc in the streets while under the effect of a combat drug was filmed in Shinjuku City. On Feb 22, 2023, a call for extras to stand in as passers-by and forensic experts was made in Shinjuku. Another emblematic backdrop for the movie was captured in Kabukicho, an entertainment district in Shinjuku lined with vibrant clubs, pubs, bars, and adult attractions, in line with themes of ‘City Hunter.’

The cosplay competition sequence was filmed at the Tokyo Big Sight Convention Center. Situated at 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto City, the building stands out for its high-tech architectural style, which appears to have four inverted pyramids seated atop four pillars. The site also has a decorative giant saw with a red handle embedded outside its entrance.

Chiba, Japan

Located just east of Tokyo, a few segments of ‘City Hunter’ were shot in Chiba prefecture. The film crew ventured southeast of Chiba to the peripheral town of Nagara, characterized by its rolling hills and farms. The scenes of a truck crashing into a restaurant were filmed here, and an army of extras was recruited for shooting between December 19 and 29, 2022. The town is known for its verdant landscape, which houses expansive golf courses.

Yokohama, Japan

One of Japan’s largest cities, Yokohama, is situated just south of Tokyo. The Casino scenes of the film were shot in the city, for which 60 extras were recruited on January 11, 2023. One of Yokohama’s most distinctive features is its stunning waterfront area of Yokohama Bay, which includes the historic port district of Minato Mirai.

Other Locations in Japan

Sites around Hamamatsu and Nagoya stood in for Shinjuku City in the movie. Nagoya is the seat of Japan’s Aichi Prefecture and is known as a hub for shipping and manufacturing. Hamamatsu is a historically rich city located in the Shizuoka Prefecture, known for the Hamamatsu Castle and scenic waterfront.

