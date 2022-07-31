City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

In its first season, ‘City on a Hill’ was ‘The Wire‘ or ‘The Shield’ meets ‘The Town,’ but since the incarceration of Francis “Frankie” Ryan (Jonathan Tucker) and later death, the series has gradually become even more like the first two and less like the latter. However, one aspect of the series has remained constant throughout the years, and ironically that’s the most turbulent aspect of it — the ever-changing dynamic between its two protagonists, John “Jackie” Rohr (Kevin Bacon) and DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge). In season 3, a new antagonist is introduced, the wealthy and powerful Sinclair Dryden (Corbin Bernsen). His first scene in the show pretty much enshrines his despicability and sets up yet another potential conflict between Jackie and Ward. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 1 Recap

‘City on a Hill’ takes place in the 1990s’ Boston, embracing both the good and the bad aspects of a story set right before the digital era. The season 2 finale, titled ‘Pax Bostonia,’ was quite explosive. Several characters, including Kelvin and Maeve, were killed off, and Cathy flipped off at Boston and seemingly left Beantown for good with her children. Still traumatized from losing her unborn child, Siobhan (Lauren E. Banks) left her highflying job at the private law firm to work for the ACLU. Ward accepted that he was a killer after admitting that he knew Kelvin would be killed in prison and still played a role in the latter’s incarceration. Facing termination from work, Jackie threw his badge into the Boston harbor and quit the FBI.

In the season 3 premiere, titled ‘Gods and Monsters,’ Jackie begins working as the chief of security for Sinclair Dryden, the former regional director of the bureau in Boston. In his introductory scene, Sinclair rapes Dominique (Evelyn Giovine), an intoxicated and unconscious girl who is revealed to be his daughter’s friend. His wife, Letitia (Joanne Kelly), is very much aware of what he did to the girl. Meanwhile, Siobhan prepares to sue a major construction project known as the Big Dig after a worker sustains severe injuries in an accident at the site.

Despite her husband’s advice, Jenny (Jill Hennessy) went to her sexually abusive father in the second season finale. She tries to deal with the fact that he refuses to see her. Jenny begins volunteering at Nichols Center, which works with AIDS patients and advocates same-sex and reproductive rights. There, she runs into — of all people — Father Doyle, who reveals that he is currently on a sabbatical from the church. Given his last encounter with Jackie, who can blame Doyle if he is seeking some re-evaluation of his faith.

At the district attorney’s office, Guy Dan announces that he is running for attorney general of Massachusetts and tells Ward that he is his potential choice as the successor along with Blair Chavez, a hotshot lawyer out of Chicago. As much as Ward despises his boss, he knows that he can’t let go of this opportunity if he really wants to bring significant changes to the justice system. His life becomes even more complicated when he learns that his father (Ernie Hudson) has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. During a gunfight with a criminal, a fellow officer fatally shoots Russ Wallace for testifying against Tony Suferin.

City on a Hill Season 3: Is Dominique Dead?

As a show, ‘City on a Hill’ is not beyond using shock to pull its audience in. After demonstrating what kind of man Sinclair is with that introductory scene, the writers march forward to connect him to Jackie, basically setting the main source of conflict between Jackie and Ward in this season. Sinclair isn’t just a former director of the FBI’s Boston office, he belongs to a wealthy family that used to own a massive property in the earlier days of the city. Sinclair may not control that much land in the present day, he is still a very powerful man in the city. What he does to Dominique likely stems from the belief that he can get away with anything — the sense of entitlement often present in people with an obscene amount of money.

Dominique dies of suicide after realizing that Sinclair has raped her. She calls Victoria, her best friend and Sinclair’s daughter, and somehow asks for forgiveness. This scene is incredibly heart-breaking. Victoria knows her father well and goes to confront him. Jackie is there at the time and seems to realize what has happened. But when Letitia tells him to walk away, he does just that.

Throughout the series, there are plenty of instances where Jackie has come off as completely irredeemable, but we know that he too has a line on the sand. So, it seems that he has a choice in the coming episodes. Sinclair has virtually bought his silence by offering him an exorbitant amount of money for what appeared to be a simple job. As it turns out, Jackie’s job description as the head of security includes covering up the sins of the Drydens.

Read More: Shows Like City on a Hill