City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

Set in the 1990s, ‘City on a Hill’ is a Showtime crime-drama series that explores various facets of Boston before a new millennium begins. The story predominantly focuses on two individuals. John “Jackie” Rohr (Kevin Bacon) starts as a crooked FBI officer but is later forced to resign from his post. DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is an assistant district attorney who faces challenges because the system is almost entirely corrupted. In the course of the show, these two men form an unlikely alliance to go after people they both find reprehensible.

In season 3 episode 5, ‘Take Me Home,’ Jackie continues his investigation, but Letitia finds out and warns him. Jen struggles with the idea of apologizing to her abusive father. As Siobhan deals with the Big Dig case, her past trauma rears its ugly head. Meanwhile, Chris finds a way to fight the charges against him. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill’ season 3 episode 5. SPOILERS AHEAD.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 5 Recap

As the episode begins, Chris goes to see Tony Suferin in jail after being contacted by his lawyer. Suferin reveals that he has information about who killed Officer Andrews and Officer Dunleavy. If Chris is being investigated for killing the latter, Ward is prosecuting an evidently innocent man for the death of the former. Chris later goes to speak to Guy Dan and Ward in the hopes of getting a few years shaved off from Suferin’s sentence so he will reveal the names of the real culprits. Ward is absolutely against the idea of getting Suferin’s sentence reduced. However, Chris is desperate. He tells the assistant district attorney that he will approach Shimizu with the request.

Meanwhile, Jen and Doyle meet at the former’s home to discuss the situation with her father. He says that he spoke to her father, and the latter agreed to drop the charges if Jen apologizes. Jackie barges in and declares that his wife will never do such a thing. Although Jen is furious at Jackie for not letting her say it, she doesn’t want to apologize either. Later, Jackie hits Doyle’s bicycle with his car, causing the other man to fall. When he goes to work, he learns that Letitia has found out about his investigation. Despite this, he doesn’t stop and continues gathering evidence against his boss.

Having become aware of Siobhan’s trauma, her brother-in-law suggests that she should really consider therapy. Meanwhile, her opponents in the Big Dig case launch a defamatory campaign against her.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 5 Ending: Why Does Ward Agree to Help Jackie with the Sinclair Dryden Case?

There is a monologue in this episode that perfectly encapsulates Jackie Rohr as a character. He knows exactly what Sinclair is but continues to work for him because it brings financial stability to his family. Interestingly enough, he delivers the monologue to a childhood friend, who also happens to be his cocaine dealer. Reminding Jackie of their mutual childhood love for superheroes, the friend says, “Having choices makes a human, choosing to stop Lex Luthor, that’s what makes a superhero.”

Inspired by these words, Jackie reaches out to Ward, who initially makes it clear that he wants nothing to do with it. Ward has been betrayed by Jackie in the past and doesn’t want history to repeat itself. But by the end of the episode, Ward tells Jackie he will help. Sinclair is the embodiment of the corruption in the city. By going after Sinclair, Ward seeks to establish that no one is above the law.

Who Shot Rick Dunleavy?

Rick Dunleavy was a corrupt police officer in ‘City on a Hill.’ He was killed in season 3 episode 3. After Shimizu refuses to grant Suferin a reduced sentence, Ward and Chris approach Gary Plunkett, who has been named as the killer of Officer Andrews by a former drug dealer along with his partner. Facing arrest and possible conviction, Plunkett cracks under pressure and admits that he and his partner were running a drug business. Andrews, Dunleavy, and Suferin found out about it and tried to make money off them. Plunkett’s partner killed both Andrews and Dunleavy and would have killed Suferin if he hadn’t been in prison. Whitaker, the man who was originally charged with killing Andrews, is subsequently released, and Chris is exonerated.

