City on a Hill Seasons 3 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

In different seasons, Showtime’s ‘City on the Hill’ focuses on different neighborhoods of the 1990s’ Boston. It also focuses on different types of crime. The first season is set in Charlestown and revolves around armed robbery. In season 2, the focus shifts to Roxbury and the drug trade. In the third and current season, the affluent neighborhood of Beacon Hill and sex crime take center stage. In season 3 episode 2, titled ‘A Program Of Complete Disorder,’ the writers of ‘City on a Hill’ begins to set the pieces up. After a grieving Victoria Dryden goes missing, her father Sinclair (Corbin Bernsen) instructs Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) to find her. Meanwhile, DeCourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) deals with the concept of mortality since learning that his father has decided to refuse treatment for his cancer. Jenny receives a nasty surprise, and the divide within the Boston Police Department becomes apparent: Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘City on a Hill.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

City on a Hill Seasons 3 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 begins as Jackie drives to his work. “New job, new day,” he tells himself. He tries to find out what really happened to Dominique by visiting the coroner, but she doesn’t tell him anything. He then approaches two FBI agents and helps them with one of his old cases. As always, everything is transactional for Jackie Rohr, and he seems to get the information he was seeking in exchange. Meanwhile, Victoria shuts herself in her room before making an escape with the help of her boyfriend, Moustafa,

Ward is still at his father’s home, unable to accept his father’s decision of not wanting to seek treatment. He has a fight with his brother Louie about his penchant for going after police officers. They get so loud that an irritated Franklin has to intervene. He tells his sons that they are so wrapped up in their own worlds that they haven’t even considered that they both can be right. He urges Louie to think about the whole city and country, not just his immediate circle, and understand that there are problems with the establishment. Franklin then turns his focus to Ward and basically tells him that it’s hubris on his part to think that he can usher in real changes in Boston.

At the initiative where Jenny volunteers, she keeps meeting Doyle. As they say, the road to hell is paved by good intentions. Doyle has no idea about the history between Jenny and her father and concludes that Jenny must be lacking a good relationship with the man. Much to Jenny’s horror, Doyle shows up at her doorstep with her father one day. The latter invites himself in and prowls around Jenny’s house as if he owns the place. Jenny becomes angry and attacks him, forcing Doyle to intervene.

Meanwhile, Siobhan continues to struggle with her trauma as she prepares to take on the powerful company running the Big Dig. One night, she wakes up from a nightmare and tries to reach out to Ward for comfort before realizing that he is still at his father’s home.

Ward, one last time, tries to change his father’s mind about treatment, but again Franklin refuses. Franklin Ward dies later that night. Elsewhere, Chris Caysen attacks Rick Dunleavy.

City on a Hill Season 3 Episode 2 Ending: Where Is Victoria?

Victoria’s whereabouts become the prevalent mystery of the episode after she runs away from her home. In episode 1, her father raped her friend Dominique. The memories of it led Dominique to suicide. Jackie doesn’t know this. He has only heard bits of the conversation between Victoria and Sinclair, and that has been enough to rile up his old FBI senses. When Sinclair instructs him to find Victoria, he initially thinks she must be with her boyfriend, Moustafa. Jackie visits the boy at his college and threatens him but gets nothing of importance, making him realize that Moustafa really loves Victoria.

Later, during a conversation with Letitia, Jackie realizes that he made a fundamental error in his investigation. Dominique was Victoria’s only friend besides Moustafa. It makes sense that she will be at Dominique’s apartment. And indeed, he finds her there, gathering evidence against her father. Jackie brings both the girl and the evidence, the wine bottle that Sinclair brought with him when he went to see Dominique before her death, back to his employer. Towards the end of the episode, Sinclair gives him a BMW car. The implication is clear; he wants Jackie to maintain his silence.

Read More: Shows Like City on a Hill