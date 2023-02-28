Claire Rafson From Survivor 44: Everything We Know

The thrill and excitement offered by the ‘Survivor‘ can be rivaled by very few. Besides, the survival reality show has always featured people from different walks of life and even gave some of them much-needed exposure for a career in the entertainment industry. Hence, with ‘Survivor’ season 44 now upon us, we have the good fortune of being introduced to several interesting participants, including Brooklyn resident Claire Rafson. Well, with fans genuinely interested to learn more about Claire, let’s find out everything there is to know about her, shall we?

Claire Rafson’s Age, Family, and Background

While Claire currently resides in Brooklyn, New York City, she is originally from Highland Park, Illinois, and was 25-years-old at the time of filming. Although she hasn’t talked much about her early life in public, it is evident that she belongs to a loving family and shares a deep bond with her loved ones to this very day. Besides, while Claire is pretty close to her parents, she mentioned that they have always been a constant in her life and stood beside her as a most significant support. On top of that, her mother and father have always encouraged her to chase her ambitions and never give up on her dreams.

Interestingly, Claire fell in love with ‘Survivor’ because of her parents, as they have always been massive fans of the show. When Claire was quite young, she would peep through the door hole and catch a few episodes of the survival reality show. However, once her parents found out about her interest, they invited her to watch it with them, and since then, she has dreamt of becoming a contestant one day.

Incidentally, once that opportunity came knocking, Claire’s parents pushed her towards accepting it and even gave her valuable advice on how to compete. On the other hand, the reality star is also grateful to her loved ones for helping her navigate through life, as Claire mentioned that she often stood out as a “sore thumb” among others. However, her parents never made her feel like an outsider and taught her to be proud of who she is.

Claire Rafson’s Profession

Claire Rafson embarked on her professional journey soon after graduating high school and took up several jobs, including that of a Starbucks barista and a Sales Associate. Furthermore, she has worked as a Judicial Intern for the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and as a Field Organizer for the Ohio Democratic Party before interning with reputable organizations such as Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Bain & Company.

In the meantime, Claire began working towards a Bachelor’s degree in History and Native American Studies at Dartmouth College, where she also worked as an academic tutor. Eventually, in September 2019, she joined Bain & Company as an Associate Consultant before being employed by Silver Lake as an ESG and Impact Extern. However, in October 2021, she left Silver Lake in order to become an investor in the tech company Eniac Ventures. Additionally, Claire also works as a Venture Capitalist and is quite successful in that field.

Is Claire Rafson Dating Anyone?

Claire is quite frank regarding her own self, and she does not hesitate to share snippets from her everyday life on social media. Apart from sharing the beautiful memories she creates with her friends and family, the reality star is also pretty open about displaying her love for her close ones. Besides, we are happy to report that Claire has come out as a proud queer person and has often shown her utmost support for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, even though most of Claire’s social media posts portray her enjoying a wonderful life, the absence of a special someone is unmistakable. Moreover, there are no reports that talk about the reality star’s romantic relationships, which makes us believe that she is currently single and wholly focused on furthering her career. However, with Claire embarking on a new journey through ‘Survivor,’ we would like to wish her the best for the future.

