Clarence Roberts: How Did He Die? Is He Still Alive?

As a podcast episode living up to its title in every way imaginable, ‘Crime Junkie: Mysterious Death of: Clarence Roberts’ can only be described as equal parts baffling, intriguing, and haunting. That’s because it delves deep into the way there have always been several unanswered questions regarding this entire matter, with the primary one being precisely when he really passed away. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about it — a specific focus on his background, the circumstances surrounding his demise, as well as its ensuing investigations — we’ve got you covered.

How Did Clarence Roberts Die?

Although a proud Brown County, Indiana, native who’d served in the Army during World War II and was even elected Sheriff in 1950, Clarence didn’t particularly lead a happy life by the late 1960s. The truth is this well-respected community member had soon started running a hardware store alongside his brother Carson, but it just led to them incurring losses in a way they’d never imagined. Their shop in itself was actually successful, yet the former reportedly spent well beyond his means to lead a rather lavish lifestyle in the company of his wife Geneva, driving them into bad debt.

Clarence did seemingly attempt to make things alright by selling off the store and investing those funds into an apartment building as well as several grain elevators, but alas, neither panned out. Therefore, by the time 1970 rolled around, the Roberts family was in such crisis it was evident to everyone around them — still, the patriarch was able to secure a nearly $1 million life insurance policy. Though nobody could’ve ever conceived this would come into play shortly thereafter as there’d be a fire at their residence on November 18, and he was last seen alive (by his dad) much prior.