Where is Colton Burpo Now? Update on Heaven is for Real Survivor

Helmed by Randall Wallace, ‘Heaven is for Real‘ tells the story of the Burpo family and their unique supernatural experience. When Todd and Sonja Burpo’s son, Colton Burpo, gets sick and has a close call with death, the entire community comes together to pray for his speedy recovery. While Colton does improve, he also brings an extraordinary experience with him, which no one seems to believe in. To that end, Todd makes it his life’s mission to share his son’s story with the entire world, even when the path ahead is lined with obstacles. This Christian family drama movie, based on the eponymous book by Todd Burpo and Lynn Vincent, offers a fresh perspective on faith and family.

Colton Burpo Claims He Went to Heaven at the Age of 3

Colton Burpo was born on May 19, 1999, to Todd and Sonja Burpo. In light of Todd’s work as a Pastor at the Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Imperial, Nebraska, Colton’s childhood was deeply enveloped in Christian values and teachings. A few months before his fourth birthday, he was diagnosed with a burst appendix. Due to the delayed diagnosis, Colton’s condition worsened significantly, but the treatment and surgery were eventually a success. During his recovery, however, Colton presented a unique take on his near-death experience, claiming that he had been supernaturally transported to Heaven during the surgery.

While Colton’s parents initially believed the story to be a result of his imagination, Colton soon began recounting his alleged experience in uncanny detail, including information about deceased people, such as his great-grandfather. In an interview with Pure Flix, Colton recalled, “I was just saying a bunch of off-handed comments… I was just very open about it, and it took a while for me to … learn not everybody has this experience.” Colton later claimed that a painting of Jesus drawn by child prodigy artist Akiane Kramarik matched what he had seen in Heaven. This series of seemingly inexplicable events led Todd Burpo to collect Colton’s memories in a book titled ‘Heaven is for Real,’ which was co-written by Lynn Vincent and published on November 2, 2010.

Colton Burpo is a Family Man Who Works as a Pastor and an Electrician in Colorado

Following the overwhelming success of the book, ‘Heaven is for Real,’ Todd Burpo founded Heaven is for Real Ministries in 2011 in an effort to share Colton’s alleged experiences, as well as the teachings of Christ, with a broader audience. Colton Burpo has been the driving force in this endeavor, reportedly traveling throughout the nation and spreading empathy and warmth. In 2014, Colton’s riveting story was adapted for the silver screen by Randall Wallace and Christopher Parker, and the success of the film furthered the Burpo family’s global reach. While in high school, Colton frequently participated in choir festivals, adding a creative touch to his expression of faith.

In the years since, Colton has carved out his own life path, one that is constantly informed by his faith and his eagerness for new experiences. After graduating high school in 2017, he joined Victory College, a Bible-based institution in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he spent two years studying Worship Arts Ministry. In a conversation with ‘Impact with John Shegerian,’ a weekly podcast, Colton explained the reasoning behind his decision, stating, “I went to that college because God said, ‘Go here.” So I’m like, “Okay, looks like I’m going here (…) I was spending two years there studying to be like a worship pastor, and it was really cool because even at that school, I would kind of describe it as like a trade school for ministry because we had people who are actively doing ministry teaching us.”

On July 23, 2022, Colton tied the knot with Pearl Hess and has since been living in Colorado with his family. The couple shares a love for traveling and goes on long hiking excursions whenever they get the chance. Following his education as a worship pastor, Colton Burpo pondered the next step in his life before deciding to join Independent Electrical Contractors, an electrical trade school, to hone his craft. Colton told IEC, “I really didn’t want to go back to college because it’s expensive and I didn’t want to get into too much debt.” He added, “I had done landscaping work, I had done church office work, and was just trying to figure it out asking ‘God, what do you want me to do with my life?'” Upon realizing his passion for electrical work and a desire to work with his hands, Colton began his apprenticeship and obtained his journeyman electrical license sometime before his 25th birthday in 2024.

Colton Burpo Continues to Share His Story as a Source of Hope and Inspiration

On April 6, 2025, the Burpo family welcomed its newest member, Colton and Pearl’s daughter, Ruthie Judith Burpo. In an endearing social media post, Colton explained that the name Ruthie is derived from Ruth, his favorite book of the Bible, which is synonymous with friendship and human connection. In addition to developing his professional skills, Colton has continued to be part of his family’s organized efforts to create a positive impact in the lives of those around him, and his drive has only intensified as a first-time father. In an interview with CBN, he stated, “God did something awesome and then He told us to share it — share with people about what heaven is like.” He continued, “In the end, God’s the one who guides my steps.”

In the years since his alleged account of meeting Jesus, Colton’s story has been retold across many media and in various formats. This aligns with his general philosophy of life, where he believes that his story serves to deepen his own and others’ sense of humanity. In the conversation with Pure Flix, Colton revisited his faith in a new light, stating that the possibility of having a relationship with God before meeting one’s end serves as a source of hope for many. To that end, he interprets his alleged experiences, as well as his current work with the ministry, as God’s way of spreading faith and knowledge.

Read More: Is Heaven Is For Real Based on a True Story?