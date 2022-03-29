Conrad-Michelle Texts: What Were the Messages Exchanged on the Day Conard Died?

With Hulu’s ‘The Girl From Plainville’ revisiting the horrific case of Michelle Carter, the hold words can have over one’s behavior or mental well-being comes into the national spotlight once again. After all, it was the then-17-year-old who encouraged 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to take his own life back in 2014 through scores of texts and calls alike, only to end up with a conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

There was actually a long period where the teen did her best to dissuade her boyfriend from taking such extreme measures to deal with his depression, yet that drastically changed in the weeks before his demise. The pressure, though, was at its peak on the day Conrad ultimately died by suicide, and so, if you wish to know what their communication looked like, here is the transcript of their final texts.

Texts Between Conrad and Michelle on the Day He Died

Read More: Where is Michelle Carter Now?