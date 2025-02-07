Courtney Ferris: Where is the Beast Games Contestant Now?

As a reality competition series starting off with a thousand players vying for a chance to walk away with $5 million, Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ breaks all bounds of the genre. That’s because it has not only the largest as well as possibly the most dynamic roster of contestants in television history but also the single largest prize pot ever for such a production. Amongst those to thus participate in this original was Courtney Ferris as Player 424, whose integrity and honesty won the hearts of not just fans across the globe but also her cast mates.

Courtney Ferris Never Waivered From Who She Is

While it’s true that many participants got caught up in the game and the money, Courtney never once fell for the trap and continued playing with her head held high, even when it seemed against the odds. She was smart in her choices of when to engage and when not to engage in games, but she always made it a point to be herself among cast members without a second thought because that’s just who she is. This actually ended up working wonders in her favor, as she was always the top person for a few, and it helped her make it to the finale.

In the second last round, when the top 10 had to vote for the top 6, aka the finalists, they could use the money they had secured in the previous round as a bribe. This played a crucial role by the time the final pick came around, resulting in a lot of clashing gameplays as well as lies. However, because Courtney chose to remain far away from it and chose to play and be herself every step of the way, she ended up being the one picked. Her moral high ground was evident to everybody, and so were her pure motives.

Courtney Ferris is No Stranger to The World of Content

Although an East Coast native through and through, Courtney currently resides in Los Angeles, California, as a professional photographer, videographer, and content director. She believes this is in her blood, considering that her grandfather owned a photo studio, which was passed down to her father, and now, she is the owner-operator of a creative agency. She grew up surrounded by this industry, fell in love with it, and has long made it her own, too. After all, she started off just a photographer but then transitioned to videos and social media content too.

Whether it be Real Estate photography, event coverage, weddings, model photoshoots, or restaurant coverage, Courtney did it all when she first started, only to then transition. She actually dabbled into modeling herself, and her former clients were soon rehiring her for something else entirely, which she often agreed to without hesitating since she truly loved what she did. But then came the bug of videography and social media management, which she dived head first into too, just to end up gaining incredible success here too. She actually worked with celebrities, professional athletes, and renowned music and entertainment stars alike.

Therefore, as time has passed, Courtney has developed specializations in Creative Direction, Social Media Management, Influencer Management, User Generated Content, and Reality TV. She actually utilizes her passion for modeling, photography, videography, and editing to offer a comprehensive range of creative services, especially with her own team of web design, sales, market research, and various other media-related tasks too. She knows what she excels in, and she knows where she needs help, so she has a team that ensures she can always offer clients her best. You can actually check out her different photography, videography, social media management, and viral portfolios on her website.

Courtney Ferris Is a Rising Influencer Herself

Considering Cournet ‘s background and career, it honestly comes as no surprise she has garnered a significant following herself over time, which has only skyrocketed since her success on ‘Beast Games.’ And from what we can tell, she is currently embracing this with her arms wide open and actually dabbling into self content creation, too. The outdoor and travel enthusiast is putting herself out there, showing different parts of her life, sharing her family, and uploading all her best moments for fans to see, acknowledge, and interact with. Her confidence, ambition, and bubblyness are honestly inspiring, so of course, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for her next.

