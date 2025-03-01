8 Best Cousin Movies and Shows on Netflix (March 2025)

When it comes to family dynamics in movies and TV shows, we often celebrate romantic relationships, parent-child bonds, and sibling connections. Yet, one relationship that often flies under the radar is that of cousins. Cousins can be our first best friends, partners-in-crime, and even the closest thing to siblings without actually being one. Their presence in our lives can be just as impactful, offering a unique blend of family ties and friendship. Despite being an underrated theme in media, there are some incredible films and shows that highlight the special bond between cousins. Fortunately, Netflix offers a diverse selection of such stories, showcasing everything from heartwarming friendships to thrilling adventures. So, if you’re looking for movies and shows that celebrate the cousin connection, we’ve curated the perfect list for you.

8. The Estate (2022)

‘The Estate’ is a dark comedy movie that thrives on the chaos of family ties, particularly the dynamic between cousins. The story follows two financially struggling sisters, Macey (Toni Collette) and Savanna (Anna Faris), who learn that their wealthy, terminally ill aunt Hilda (Kathleen Turner) might soon pass away. Seeing this as their golden opportunity, they set out to charm her into naming them as beneficiaries. However, their plan quickly spirals into absurdity when they realize their scheming cousins, including the devious Beatrice (Rosemarie DeWitt) and her equally opportunistic brother Richard (David Duchovny), have the same idea. Through sharp humor and outrageous antics, it perfectly captures how cousins — bound by blood but divided by personal ambitions — can become both allies and adversaries in the messiest ways. If you enjoy dysfunctional family comedies with a biting edge, this one is worth the watch. You might stream it here.

7. The Casagrandes Movie (2024)

‘The Casagrandes Movie’ takes family bonds to an epic new level, blending adventure, comedy, and heartfelt moments in a way only the Casagrandes can. A continuation of ‘The Casagrandes’ series and a spin-off of ‘The Loud House,’ the film expands on the vibrant, multi-generational dynamics that made the show so beloved. When a surprise family trip to Mexico throws off Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she’s determined to prove she’s old enough to carve her own path.

But her quest for independence takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with a moody, ancient pre-teen demigod whose growing frustration has the power to unleash chaos. Now, with the fate of the world at stake, Ronnie Anne and her cousins—including the ever-enthusiastic Carl and the fashion-savvy Carlota—must band together in an unforgettable adventure. Packed with humor, heart, and the unbreakable ties of family, ‘The Casagrandes Movie’ is a thrilling love letter to cousin relationships and the journey of growing up. It can be watched here.

6. Female Cousins (2012)

‘Female Cousins’ (Banat Al A’am) is a wildly entertaining Egyptian comedy movie that takes a supernatural twist on family dynamics. The story follows three young female cousins who, eager to make a profit, decide to sell their family’s grand palace. However, their plans take a shocking turn when a mysterious curse falls upon them, transforming them into men. Now, they must navigate their new reality while searching for a way to undo the spell, leading to a series of hilarious and unexpected situations. The movie explores how cousins, despite their differences and occasional schemes, ultimately rely on one another in times of crisis. With its creative premise and comedic take on identity and transformation, ‘Female Cousins’ delivers a fun and engaging story that highlights the unique and enduring connection between cousins. It can be streamed here.

5. Care Bears and Cousins (2015-2016)

‘Care Bears & Cousins’ is a heartwarming animated TV show that brings back the beloved ‘Care Bears,’ along with their extended family — their playful and adventurous cousins. Set in the magical land of the Kingdom of Caring, the series follows classic characters like Tenderheart Bear and Cheer Bear as they reunite with their long-lost cousins, including Brave Heart Lion, Bright Heart Raccoon, and Cozy Heart Penguin. Together, they embark on colorful adventures, spreading kindness and using their iconic Belly Badge powers to help those in need. The series emphasizes teamwork, love, and understanding, showing how cousins can be just as close and supportive as brothers and sisters. With its uplifting messages, charming animation, and nostalgic appeal, ‘Care Bears & Cousins’ is a delightful watch for both kids and longtime fans of the franchise. You can stream this wholesome show here.

4. Frybread Face and Me (2023)

‘Frybread Face and Me’ is a touching coming-of-age movie that beautifully captures the bond between cousins and the significance of cultural heritage. The story follows 12-year-old Benny (Keir Tallman), a city kid from San Diego, who is sent to spend the summer with his Navajo grandmother on the reservation. There, he meets his rough-around-the-edges cousin, nicknamed Frybread Face (Charley Hogan), who initially seems worlds apart from him. However, as they spend time together, Benny learns more about his roots, traditions, and what it truly means to be part of a family. The film beautifully balances humor and emotional depth, capturing how cousin relationships can be transformative—filled with teasing, learning, and an unspoken understanding that lasts a lifetime. This beautiful movie can be watched here.

3. Gente-fied (2020-2021)

Gente-fied is a powerful and heartfelt TV show that explores the complexities of family, identity, and cultural heritage through the lens of three Mexican-American cousins living in Los Angeles. As they struggle to keep their grandfather’s beloved taco shop afloat in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, they each face their own challenges — balancing personal dreams, family expectations, and the realities of a changing community. The show beautifully captures the push-and-pull between tradition and ambition, showing how family support can be both a lifeline and a source of tension. With its mix of humor, drama, and socially relevant storytelling, ‘Gente-fied’ is a compelling look at the strength and resilience of both family ties and cultural identity. It is available here.

2. Found (2021)

‘Found’ is a deeply moving documentary film that explores the power of cousinhood in the most unexpected way. It follows three teenage girls — Lily, Sadie, and Chloe — who were adopted from China by different American families. When a DNA test reveals that they are biological cousins, they embark on a life-changing journey to uncover their roots. As they connect across different states and cultures, they not only develop a newfound sisterly bond but also begin to piece together the complex history of their origins. The documentary captures the girls’ emotional highs and lows as they navigate questions of belonging, loss, and discovery, all while supporting each other through the process. Witness this unique experience here.

1. The Crown (2016-2023)

‘The Crown’ is a sweeping historical drama series that explores the reign of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, Imelda Staunton) and the intricate relationships within the British royal family. While the show covers decades of political and personal struggles, it also delves into the fascinating and often turbulent dynamics between royal cousins—most notably the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Jonathan Pryce), who were third cousins before marriage, and Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby, Helena Bonham Carter, Lesley Manville) and her cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

What makes ‘The Crown’ a compelling cousin-centric show is how it showcases the unique intersection of family and duty within royalty. Unlike ordinary cousin relationships, these figures grow up under immense public scrutiny, their personal lives dictated by history and protocol. Yet, behind the formality, the series reveals deep bonds, rivalries, and moments of genuine affection between cousins who understand each other in ways few others can. Watch this epic show here.

