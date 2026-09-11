Crew Girl: Do Josh and Britney Break Up? Do Teagan and Josh End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘Crew Girl‘ follows Teagan Tao as she moves to a small New England town called Eagle’s Cove and becomes the coxswain of a boys’ rowing team. There are already many challenges in her way, but earning the team members’ trust and getting them to follow her is one of the major struggles. The biggest obstacle in her path is Josh Regis, the rich kid whose family’s influence keeps him in the stroke seat, even though he might not deserve it. At first, Teagan and Josh are completely antagonistic towards one another, but slowly, the ice between them begins to thaw, and an unlikely understanding develops. This does not bode well for Josh’s relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Britney, who has many plans for their future. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Josh’s Relationship With Britney Was Never Meant to Last

Whatever the reason for the beginning of Josh and Britney’s relationship, it eventually reaches a point where they are both moving in very different directions. They are introduced as a power couple, with Josh headed for rowing glory, which would also secure his future in his family business. Britney brings her mother’s political connections to the table and wishes to be the force behind Josh’s success. The joint power of their family names and their own successes would make them a truly enviable couple. While Josh may have believed in this vision at the beginning, he is far removed from it by the end of the season. Britney, on the other hand, clings to this idea so hard that every single thing about their relationship becomes a calculated move.

By the time Teagan comes into the picture, it is already clear that romance has left the chat for Josh and Britney. She remains so invested in this perfect idea of them as a couple, as she ends up alienating Josh, who is already struggling with the idea of being perfect. When he discovers that he has heart problems, he is unable to share it with anyone. He fears that this physical shortcoming might make his parents lose value in him because he won’t be able to row anymore. He fears a similar reaction from Britney, believing that she is with him simply because of his rowing and the standing it brings him in his family. He doesn’t have enough faith in Britney’s love for him to believe that she would be sympathetic to his situation.

His fears are not unfounded because Britney repeatedly emphasizes what she has in mind for their future. There is a point where he wonders aloud if there could be a life for him beyond the path that is already laid out for him. Instead of trying to understand what he is going through and what has suddenly made him question everything about his life, she tells him to get a grip. She highlights the importance of them playing their roles, which confirms for Josh that she will leave him once he leaves rowing. Since he cannot share his deepest, darkest fears and insecurities with her, he doesn’t see any point in their being together, and so, he breaks up with her. The timing is certainly off since he does it at the fall formal, but it was meant to happen sooner or later.

Josh and Teagan Have Unresolved Feelings by the End of the Season

One of the things that makes Josh realize that his relationship with Britney is nearing its end is Teagan. At first, he sees her as an obstacle in his path, especially as her arrival shuffles the team’s dynamics. Over time, however, he discovers that she is the only person that he can talk to about his fears and insecurities. With her, it is easier for him to be his vulnerable self, and he truly starts to value her thoughts and suggestions. Since he is still in a relationship with Britney, he tries to stay away from Teagan, but eventually it becomes clear to him that he has more feelings for her than for his own girlfriend. Still, around that time, Teagan is also exploring the beginnings of a romance with Cam, which makes things a bit complicated.

Following the fall formal, Josh and Teagan kiss each other and start hooking up in secret. But this dalliance doesn’t last long as Josh discovers that Teagan favors Cam for the stroke seat. At this point, he is still not ready to give up on rowing, even as the doctors warn him of the consequences of ignoring his heart condition. This brings his and Teagan’s romance to an end, but they still have feelings for each other that grow stronger by the minute. Eventually, he comes clean to her about his heart condition, and she encourages him to choose himself over rowing and what others expect of him. Her words give him the confidence to eventually come clean to his family and reveal that he is stepping away from rowing to take care of himself.

By this point, both Josh and Teagan are single, but they have too much on their plate to focus on romance. Josh, however, has undergone significant character development and feels more like himself. Before he leaves for the surgery, he wishes that when he returns, Teagan will give him another chance. She agrees to the prospect, which shows she hasn’t let him go entirely. But minutes later, she kisses Cam, which means that the love triangle is going to mess things up a bit. Josh and Teagan clearly have a lot to resolve between them, but with Cam in the mix, things are going to be a bit more difficult.

Read More: Crew Girl Ending Explained: Do Teagan and Cam End Up Together?