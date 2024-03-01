Criminal Record Season 2 Confirmed; to be Filmed in London

Apple TV+’s British crime thriller ‘Criminal Record‘ is confirmed to return for a second season. The filming of the sophomore installment will start in London, England, on an undisclosed date. Paul Rutman, who created the series, continues to serve as the head writer, with Jim Loach on board as a director.

The first season of the series revolves around Peter Capaldi’s DCI Daniel Hegarty and Cush Jumbo’s DS June Lenker. The two detectives, one a young woman in the early stages of her blooming career and the other, a veteran and powerful man desperate to protect his legacy, clash over an old murder case, when an anonymous call leaves them on an unlikely trail. The show touches upon issues of institutional failure, race, and the struggle to find common ground in polarized Britain. The plot of the second installment is currently under wraps. However, we may see Hegarty and Lenker investigating another intriguing case.

Capaldi and Jumbo are expected to feature in season 2 as Hegarty and Lenker respectively. In addition to the duo, the cast of the first installment also included Charlie Creed-Miles (Tony Gilfoyle), Dionne Brown (DC Chloe Summers), Shaun Dooley (DS Kim Cardwell), and Stephen Campbell-Moore (Leo Hanratty). Zoë Wanamaker (Maureen), Rasaq Kukoyi (Patrick Burrowes), Maisie Ayres (Lisa), Aysha Kala (Sonya Singh), Cathy Tyson (Doris Mathis), and Tom Moutchi (Errol Mathis) featured in season 1 as well.

‘Criminal Record’ is produced by Tod Productions and STV Studios for Apple TV+. Rutman, Capaldi, and Jumbo executive produce the series along with Elaine Collins. London, the series’ principal filming location, has previously served as the backdrop for Graham Moore’s mystery crime-drama ‘The Outfit,’ starring Mark Rylance and Zoey Deutch, Daniel Brierley’s ‘Trigger Point,’ and ‘The Batman,’ starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Read More: Catherine O’Hara Cast in Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ Series ‘The Studio’