Where Was The Outfit Filmed?

Screenwriter-director Graham Moore, whose adapted screenplay ‘The Imitation Game‘ caused a lot of uproars, finally winning the Academy Awards, returns with another period piece in ‘The Outfit.’ The enthralling crime thriller follows veteran English tailor Leonard, who used to have a shop in London’s Savile Row. However, a personal tragedy compels him to traverse the Atlantic, and he ends up at the other side of the pond, in Chicago. Leonard opens a small tailoring shop in a shabby neighborhood in the city, where his only clientele is gun-hurling gangsters.

When the gangster family ends up at his shop, Leonard finds himself embroiled in the city’s criminal underworld. While his hand is only accustomed to stitching clothes, he also must try his luck in stitching fatal wounds in the gang’s company. Most of the story unfolds in the lowbrow neighborhood in Chicago, painted with a noir ambiance. However, if you are curious about where the movie was filmed, allow us to spill the beans.

The Outfit Filming Locations

‘The Outfit’ was filmed in locations in and around England, especially London. Principal photography commenced on May 3, 2021, and was wrapped up by September 4 of the same year. Getting the movie’s period look was difficult for the team, and post-production thus took a considerable chunk of time. Although most of the story unfolds in Chicago, the ambiance was seemingly created in the Big Smoke.

Legendary cinematographer Dick Pope of ‘The Illusionist’ fame came on board as the director of photography. Gemma Jackson, known for her work in Guy Ritchie‘s ‘The Gentlemen‘ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ became attached to the project as the production designer. Tonja Schurmann, who was in the art department of ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ handled the set decoration. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

London, England

There has not been much information on the filming and production of the movie, seemingly because it did not attract as much publicity as it should have. The cast and crew also have been tight-lipped regarding the output. However, almost all principal photography took place in and around London. The production team paid minute attention to removing anachronistic markers from the scenes.

In effect, they succeeded in creating an enticing period ambiance. Seemingly, some sequences were captured in a studio located in the Greater London area, where the team had the liberty to develop fiery spectacles. Due to its eclectic mix of cultures and complex history, the city has been one of the world’s cultural centers for several centuries. From Christopher Nolan‘s mind-bending masterpiece ‘Inception‘ to Steven Soderbergh‘s ‘Contagion,’ several blockbuster productions visited the city in their filming schedule.

