Catherine O’Hara Cast in Seth Rogen’s Apple TV+ Series ‘The Studio’

Catherine O’Hara will star alongside Seth Rogen in Apple TV+’s comedy show ‘The Studio.’ The filming of the limited series will begin next month in Los Angeles, California. In addition to starring, Rogen also serves as a writer and director with his childhood friend and frequent collaborator, Evan Goldberg. Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory are the showrunners.

The series revolves around a Hollywood movie studio that is struggling to survive in a world where it’s becoming increasingly difficult to balance art and commerce. Despite its legacy status, the establishment must navigate the challenges of an evolving industry and find a way to stay relevant while staying true to its artistic vision. The characters of Rogen and O’Hara are currently under wraps.

The project is expected to be O’Hara’s first major live-action TV project since concluding the globally renowned ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ The actress won a Primetime Emmy for her performance as Moira Rose in the sitcom. She has either appeared in or lent her voice to a handful of films in recent years, including Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle,’ Emily Blunt and Chris Evans-starrer ‘Pain Hustlers,’ and Pixar’s ‘Elemental.’ Her guest credits include Prime Video’s comedy series ‘The Kids in the Hall’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Central Park.’

Rogen had previously shared his admiration for O’Hara, especially right after the conclusion of ‘Schitt’s Creek.’ “Catherine O’Hara is inspirational. She proves some people just keep getting funnier and funnier and funnier,” he shared back in May 2020.

Rogen is currently engaged in the production of Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune,’ also starring Keanu Reeves and Keke Palmer. He is lending his voice to Pumbaa in Barry Jenkins’ animated film ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ and Frank in ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia,’ a sequel to his 2016 film ‘Sausage Party.’ He is expected to feature in the second season of Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘Platonic’ as well. Rogen and Goldberg also co-penned last year’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.’

Goldberg is known for co-developing ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen V’ and co-creating AMC’s action-comedy series ‘Preacher.’ Huyck and Gregory are two-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning writers and producers. The duo created HBO’s biographical series ‘White House Plumbers,’ starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. They have also jointly written three episodes of the acclaimed comedy series ‘Veep,’ featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Los Angeles remains an unparalleled entertainment production hub. The city earlier hosted the shooting of popular projects such as HBO’s ‘Succession’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’

