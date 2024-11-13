Where is Amazon Prime’s Cross Filmed?

Created by Ben Watkins based on the ‘Alex Cross’ novel series by James Patterson, ‘Cross’ is an Amazon Prime show that centers on Alex Cross (Aldis Hodge), a homicide detective with a PhD in psychology, as he takes on an all-consuming case of a ruthless serial killer. A family man and highly effective detective, Cross has a knack for unraveling the minds of criminals and victims alike. However, when a horrifying series of murders shakes the city, Cross meets his match in a cerebral serial killer who begins to target him personally. Set against the moody urban sprawl of Washington, D.C., the crime drama series creates an oppressive atmosphere, with the city’s gritty landscape mirroring Cross’s increasing inner turmoil.

Cross Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Cross’ is carried out across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Hamilton, and Belfountain, Ontario. To a lesser extent, shooting is also carried out in Washington, D.C. Tentatively titled ‘Alex Cross,’ the series began filming on January 24, 2023, and concluded for the first season by May 12, 2023. The second season began filming on April 29, 2024, and wrapped up by September 23, 2024. “There are no words for how grateful I am for the ‘Cross’ family we built over these past 5 months,” wrote actress Eloise Mumford in an Instagram post after wrapping the first season. “My heart swells thinking of the almost 500 people across crew + cast + creatives who poured their artistry into the first season of our show.”

Greater Toronto Area, Ontario

Toronto and its surrounding cities of Oshawa and Mississauga falling within the GTA help depict Washington D.C. in ‘Cross.’ For the debut season, the film crew was spotted in Tom’s Dairy Freeze, located at 630 The Queensway in Etobicoke. The ice cream parlor served as a backdrop while Aldis Hodge shot a scene outside it while in a Mustang. The quaint suburban backdrops seen in the series featuring vibrant houses are captured in Downtown Oshawa, while the graveyard scenes are taped at a Brampton cemetery.

Hamilton, Ontario

Located southwest of Toronto, Hamilton serves as a major filming location for ‘Cross.’ The production crew employs urban locations in Hamilton to portray both Washington, D.C., and Chicago backgrounds. The historic Canadian National Railway station located at 419 Parkdale Avenue North doubles as the Richardson Museum of Washington, D.C. The show also films along Keith Street, which is known for its historical structures. Liuna Station on 360 James Street North becomes another filming site, and some sequences are also shot in its top and rear parking lot.

For the second season, the area between John and James streets was transformed into a Chicago street. Across from Gore Park, “City of Chicago” benches and bins were placed along King Street, depicting Motor Row Chicago. To make the background even more convincing, prop Chicago street signs were set up, and a red-white-blue bus marked with “Chicago Transit Authority” was parked on the street. At the Imperial Variety store on 220 Wellington Street North, the team captured a scene of characters talking in a blue sedan parked outside the building. The Chicago psychiatric hospital seen in the show is actually the Dundas campus of Columbia College building that was formerly the Northcliffe Avenue convent.

Belfountain, Ontario

Belfountain, with its picturesque charm and natural beauty, serves as a captivating filming location for ‘Cross.’ Known for its quaint village vibe, lush greenery, and historic architecture, Belfountain becomes a quiet countryside shooting destination for the series. The industrious production teams filming the show in Belfountain and in other Ontario locations received appreciation from the cast members upon the conclusion of the filming of season two. “Production is all-consuming, sleepless, exhausting, endeavor, full of personalities, and time constraints, but also absolute inspirational beauty if you are working with the right family of people,” wrote actor R.T. Thorne on Instagram. “In the last decade, I’ve worked with some great crews, but few have compared to the wonderful A-Team at (Cross).”

Washington, D.C.

To capture the authentic cityscape of Washington, D.C., ‘Cross’ is also filmed in the capital. The team shoots along iconic streets and structures in the city which can’t be replicated elsewhere. For the brief shoot required in Washington, D.C., the production team sends a filming unit to roll cameras for establishing and landscape shots. Other action thrillers filmed in the city include ‘Ghosted,’ ‘White House Down,’ and ‘Salt.’

