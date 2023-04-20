Where Was Apple TV+’s Ghosted Filmed?

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in Apple TV+’s ‘Ghosted’ as Cole Turner, a salt of the earth, and Sadie Rhodes, an enigmatic and mysterious woman, respectively. After a chance meeting and a date, Cole ends up falling head over heels for Sadie almost instantaneously. However, when she doesn’t reply to his texts, his friends and family tell him that she has ghosted him. So, to find out the truth, Cole decides to travel all the way across to London, where Sadie lives. Sooner rather than later, Cole finds out the shocking truth about Sadie being a secret agent.

Before they can go out on a second date, the pair is pulled into an international adventure and have the mission to save the world. Dexter Fletcher filled the director’s chair of the action-adventure movie and orchestrated some supremely talented actors, such as Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tim Blake Nelson, and Anna Deavere Smith. The romantic comedy film unfolds in different locations across the world, including London and the States, as the ever so changing backdrops move forward the narrative in an effectively pacy manner, keeping the viewers hooked on it. Now, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Ghosted’ was filmed, we have got you covered!

Ghosted Filming Locations

‘Ghosted’ was filmed in Georgia, Washington D.C., and England, especially in Atlanta metropolitan area and London. According to reports, principal photography for the Chris Evans starrer commenced in February 2022 under the working title ‘Carousel’ and wrapped up in May 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that feature in the Apple TV+ movie!

Atlanta Metropolitan Area, Georgia

To kick off the production process, the filming unit of ‘Ghosted’ traveled to the Atlanta metropolitan area and set up camp in different sites across the area, mainly the city of Atlanta. In late February 2022, the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important sequences near the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 6000 North Terminal Parkway in Atlanta. Additional portions of the movie were also lensed in and around Eddie’s Attic at 515 North McDonough Street in the city of Decatur.

Washington, D.C.

Also known as The District, Washington, D.C., served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Ghosted’ as the team utilized several streets, sites, and neighborhoods to tape the film. It is likely that a few sequences were shot at the mixed-use development of The Wharf and the neighborhood of Georgetown.

Moreover, the Lincoln book tower inside Ford’s Theatre at 511 10th Street Northwest, the National Gallery of Art’s West building dome located between 3rd and 9th Streets at Constitution Avenue Northwest, the Exorcist Steps at Georgetown University, and Wharf Jitney – Recreation Pier, all in Washington, D.C., also make an appearance in the movie.

Several other exterior scenes for ‘Ghosted’ were taped across different streets in the capital city; they include Maryland Avenue Northeast, Independence Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Madison Drive Northwest, Thomas Jefferson Street Northwest, and M Street Northwest.

London, England

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew of ‘Ghosted’ also traveled to London as they shot many scenes between Cole and Sadie when the former visits the capital of England in the movie to get in touch with Sadie again. You can spot the iconic Big Ben and the Tower Bridge in several sequences while Cole looks for Sadie.

Some pivotal sequences were also recorded in and around The Vault 1894 pub, which is tucked under the Tower Bridge in the historic riverside street of Shad Thames. Furthermore, over the years, London has hosted the production of numerous film projects, including ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Hook,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout,’ ‘Treason,’ and ‘Fleabag.’

