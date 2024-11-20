Where is Amazon Prime’s Cruel Intentions Filmed?

‘Cruel Intentions’ is an Amazon Prime drama that revolves around an elite Washington, D.C. college, where two step-siblings play a ruthless game of power against fellow students to get to the top. Caroline Merteuil’s (Sarah Catherine Hook) reputation and the college’s Panhellenic system are threatened by the fallout of a vicious hazing incident. To preserve her power, she aims to have fellow student Annie Grover, who is the daughter of the vice president, in the palm of her hand.

Caroline persuades Lucien (Zac Burgess), her stepbrother, to seduce Annie, offering herself as a reward. The show is developed by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman based on the 1999 film of the same name, which is adapted from Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 French novel, ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses.’ As the step-siblings’ schemes unfold, the series features grand backdrops of Washington, D.C., alongside the posh setting of the college, accentuating the storylines of manipulation and influence.

Cruel Intentions Filming Locations

Filming for ‘Cruel Intentions’ primarily takes place in Toronto, Ontario. Principal photography for the debut season began on June 5, 2023, and was put on hiatus on July 14, owing to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. After the strike, shooting resumed on November 18, 2023, and was wrapped up by January 29, 2024. The showrunners have revealed that they seek to create a timeless setting for the show that exists prior to the advent of social media, at a time when students read newspapers, and social standing is all the more important for networking.

Toronto, Ontario

‘Cruel Intentions’ is filmed entirely in Toronto, Ontario. On-location shooting for elegant exterior locations like mansions is carried out in and around the affluent Bridle Path neighborhood. The two-acre neo-Gothic estate on 35 High Point Road in North York stands in for Lucien and Caroline’s home in the series. The palatial property is the pinnacle of luxury in the city, with a majestic fountain, gardens, a tennis court, an indoor pool, and spas. The interior decor of the residence paints a picture of opulence and grandeur, although it is unclear if the interior scenes of the protagonists’ house are filmed there.

The private property helps depict the luxury that the step-siblings enjoy, establishing a visual tone for the show’s settings. The Bridle Path neighborhood is termed as such because one of its first developers, Hubert Daniel Bull Page, initially only allowed bridle paths or horse paths to pass through it as opposed to paved roads. Today, the neighborhood offers the most valued real estate, with sprawling mansions, expansive greenspaces, and surrounding fine dining establishments and private schools to match. Owing to its affluence, the neighborhood is also referred to as Millionaires Row, with each home spanning over one acre and valued at millions of dollars.

An exterior location seen in the series is the Union Station in downtown Toronto, on Front Street West. The historical railway station can be spotted as Lucien drives to a grand structure in the city, gives his keys to a valet, and enters the building, walking across a red carpet. The building he enters is actually the Fairmont Royal York, a five-star hotel situated opposite the Union Station on 100 Front Street West. Operating since 1929, the upscale hotel is known for its library bar, travertine pillars, and hand-painted ceilings. Thus, although the story is set in Washington, D.C., Toronto effectively doubles as the U.S. capital city, thanks to its architectural diversity and skilled location management. The city’s historic structures and luxurious private properties play a major role in providing a convincing backdrop for the academic intrigue central to the plot.

The show also makes use of the robust movie studio infrastructure of Toronto, creating the interior locations it needs with a soundstage setup. Production designers take great care to reflect the luxurious atmosphere of the college, utilizing a controlled environment for the intricate interior scenes. Some other films and shows that have made use of Toronto’s filming incentives and versatile landscapes include HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ the 1999 ‘Cruel Intentions,’ and Netflix’s ‘Sex/Life.’

