Cupertino: Is Price and Siffre Based on a Real Law Firm? Are Michael and Olivia Based on Real Lawyers?

Co-created by Robert and Michelle King, Paramount+’s ‘Cupertino‘ follows the unlikely alliance between Michael Price, a veteran attorney in Silicon Valley, and Olivia Siffre, a complete newcomer who is yet to find her voice in this environment. While these two may be from opposite ends of the spectrum, they unite in their shared empathy for the underdog. In the harsh world of tech, too often it’s the billion-dollar companies that get away with whatever they want at the cost of innocent people. Michael and Olivia, however, resolve to fight for their rights, and by the end of episode 1, this drive leads to the birth of their law firm, Price and Siffre. A noble initiative can only take them so far, though, as this marks the start of a long and unforgiving journey through the worlds of law and tech alike.

Price and Siffre is an Invented Law Firm That Critiques the Rise of AI

Price and Siffre is a fictional law firm at the heart of ‘Cupertino,’ created by Robert and Michelle King, alongside their writing team. While most stories centered around Silicon Valley are typically told from the side of the tech industry, this show does things differently by showcasing a legal perspective, which is where Price and Siffre step in. Robert and Michelle King had been developing the basic idea since the final stretch of making ‘The Good Wife,’ when they originally considered moving Christine Baranski’s character to Silicon Valley through a spin-off series. While this series eventually became ‘The Good Fight,’ with an entirely different premise, the idea of a Silicon Valley legal drama never left the drawing board.

The definitive creative push for the team came when the rise of AI made the concept feel particularly timely. As Robert explained in a conversation with The A.V. Club, “I do think the AI boom suddenly made it more current, not less,” before noting, “We don’t lead with the math or the algorithms. Why do that when you can lead with humans? It’s much more engaging that way.” Thus, the show takes a powerful stance on AI developments and makes them the backbone for most of the cases that Price and Siffre take on in every episode. In doing so, the show comments on topics as diverse as the rise of AI music, the potentially harmful effects of using human data to create AI chatbots, and the impact such technology can have on smaller industries.

Another idea that goes into the creation of Price and Siffre is that of the David and Goliath story. Talking to The A.V. Club, Michelle invoked this specific tale while describing the law firm as one “that attacks the Goliaths who took over Silicon Valley.” That said, the show pointedly doesn’t make any direct claims about real-life companies when creating these storylines, and instead relies on fictional constructs to convey the message. In the same vein, the fact that Price and Siffre is a completely fictional law firm, with no particular real-life basis, allows for a greater degree of creative expression, free from unwarranted comparisons to the real world.

Michael Price and Olivia Siffre Are Fictional Lawyers With No Real-Life Antecedents

Michael Price, one of the two protagonists of the show alongside Olivia Siffre, is an invented character who serves as a crystallization of many of the story’s themes. While he might be a composite nod to acclaimed lawyers from Silicon Valley, considering that he comes from a family of in-universe celebrity attorneys, no specific comparisons have been noted by the writing team, which comprises Robert and Michelle King, as well as Jennifer Cacicio, Keith Eisner, Joey Hartstone, and Aurin Squire. Actor Mike Colter, who essays the role, described Michael as someone who understands the practical value of both sides of the equation. “He (Michael) does see the value in helping people, but he also sees the value in making money,” Colter told Entertainment Weekly. It is this nuanced take on the familiar archetype of a lawyer character that makes Michael a unique presence.

Olivia Siffre, the second protagonist of ‘Cupertino,’ is also an original character who brings a different, younger perspective to the story. Depicted as an up-and-coming lawyer who joins Price in his endeavors, Olivia has no real-life antecedents on the legal front, but actor Rachel Keller found one element she strongly related to. In her interview with Front Row Features, Keller said that she was drawn to Olivia’s backstory, adding, “I grew up in the Midwest, and I remember wanting to get out. Not that I would never return, but you want to make a name for yourself, and I think she probably feels that.” While this doesn’t indicate that Olivia’s arc is inspired by Keller’s own experiences, it nonetheless speaks to the universal quality of the character.

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