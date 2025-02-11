14 Best Movies to Watch With Your Dad on Netflix (February 2025)

Those who have great relationships with their dads truly cherish them. And many who are not close to their dads do wish deep in their hearts that they were. Whether it’s a rocky relationship, a heartwarming bond, or even a toxic dynamic, films about fathers are always complicated. These stories come in all forms—funny, touching, intense, or even painful—but they all show the depth and complexity of fatherhood. It’s never too late to sit down with your dad and enjoy a movie that truly appreciates fatherhood in its various forms. Netflix has a great selection of such films, each one telling a different story about fatherhood in its own unique way. We’ve put together a list of the best movies that you can watch with your dad on Netflix, each offering something special and meaningful.

14. Father of the Year (2018)

Directed by Tyler Spindel, ‘Father of the Year’ is a light-hearted comedy about two college friends, Ben (Joey Bragg) and Jack (Matt Shively), who find themselves caught in a ridiculous argument about whose dad would win in a fight. This leads to a series of chaotic events as they bring their dads into the mix—Ben’s free-spirited, fun-loving father, Wayne (David Spade), and Jack’s uptight, responsible one, Mardy (Nat Faxon). The film explores the differences between the two fathers and how their sons figure out their own lives, realizing that both of their dads have qualities worth admiring, despite their flaws. It’s an enjoyable watch that blends humor with heartfelt moments, offering a fun, relatable take on fatherhood and family dynamics. You can stream it here.

13. Father Figures (2017)

Lawrence Sher’s ‘Father Figures’ is a comedy about two brothers, Kyle (Owen Wilson) and Peter (Ed Helms), who embark on a journey to find their biological father after their mother reveals that she doesn’t know who he is. As they meet several potential candidates, the film blends humor and heart as the brothers embrace their relationship with each other and the idea of what makes a real father. The movie touches on themes of identity, family, and acceptance while offering plenty of laughs along the way. Owen Wilson and Ed Helms have great chemistry, making the film both funny and surprisingly moving. It’s a charming, feel-good story that explores the bond between siblings and the impact of fatherhood, no matter the circumstances. Find this wholesome movie here.

12. Animal (2023)

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal,’ a father-son bond is carved in blood and tested by years of emotional distance. Ranvijay Singh (Ranbir Kapoor), the hardened son of powerful industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), returns home after years abroad when his father’s life is threatened. Despite his deep love for Balbir, their relationship is scarred by years of neglect, unspoken pain, and a brutal upbringing that shaped Ranvijay into a man desperate for his father’s approval. As he vows to protect Balbir at any cost, the film unravels their complex dynamic—one filled with resentment, longing, and an unbreakable yet fractured bond. With stunning action sequences and raw emotional depth, ‘Animal’ explores the extremes of loyalty, trauma, and the desperate need for validation from a distant father. This movie can be streamed here.

11. Like Father (2018)

Helmed by Lauren Miller Rogen, ‘Like Father’ follows Rachel (Kristen Bell), a workaholic advertising executive who is left at the altar and ends up taking her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father, Harry (Kelsey Grammer). Having been absent for most of her life, Harry tries to reconnect, but their relationship is filled with unresolved tension and emotional baggage. As they spend time together, awkward silences turn into heartfelt conversations, forcing them to confront their past and rediscover what family truly means. Blending humor with touching moments, ‘Like Father’ is a heartfelt and uplifting story about second chances and unexpected bonds. You can watch it here.

10. Old Dads (2023)

The Bill Burr directorial, ‘Old Dads’ is a comedy that follows three longtime friends—Jack (Bill Burr), Connor (Bobby Cannavale), and Mike (Bokeem Woodbine)—who become fathers later in life and struggle to keep up with the modern world of parenting. As they come to terms with changing social norms, generational clashes, and their own personal shortcomings, their old-school ways often land them in hilarious and chaotic situations. Beneath the comedy, the film touches on themes of fatherhood, adapting to change, and the challenge of balancing personal values with evolving expectations. With sharp humor and a dose of heartfelt moments, Old Dads is an entertaining take on what it means to be a parent in today’s world. This movie can be streamed here.

9. Fatherhood (2021)

Paul Weitz’s ‘Fatherhood’ is a heartfelt drama based on the true story of Matthew Logelin, adapted from his memoir ‘Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love.’ The film follows Matt (Kevin Hart), a newly widowed father who is left to raise his infant daughter alone after the unexpected passing of his wife. Now, as he battles grief, sleepless nights, and the overwhelming responsibilities of single parenthood, Matt learns that being a good father isn’t about being perfect — it’s about showing up. Balancing touching emotional moments with light humor, ‘Fatherhood’ is an inspiring and deeply moving story about love, resilience, and the unbreakable bond between a father and his child. Watch this moving tale here.

8. Jersey (2022)

‘Jersey’ is an emotional sports drama that follows Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), a former cricketer who gave up his dreams years ago and now struggles to provide for his family. His young son, Ketan Talwar (Ronit Kamra), idolizes him and asks for an Indian cricket team jersey as a gift, sparking Arjun’s determination to make a comeback against all odds. With his supportive but frustrated wife, Vidhya Talwar (Mrunal Thakur), watching from the sidelines, Arjun battles self-doubt, societal pressures, and his own past failures to prove himself once again. A remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is a poignant tale of fatherhood, sacrifice, and the pursuit of dreams, anchored by a deeply moving performance from Shahid Kapoor. You can witness it here.

7. The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Directed by Michael Rianda, ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ is an animated sci-fi comedy about a quirky, dysfunctional family that must come together to save the world from a robot uprising. The story centers on Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson), a creative and tech-savvy young woman who feels disconnected from her father, Rick Mitchell (Danny McBride), who struggles to relate to her interests. As they embark on a cross-country road trip, the Mitchell family is thrust into a battle against an army of machines led by a rogue AI, forcing them to put aside their differences and work together. The film beautifully explores the father-daughter relationship, showcasing themes of understanding, acceptance, and the importance of family. With vibrant animation, humor, and heart, ‘The Mitchells vs. the Machines’ is a fun, heartfelt adventure that highlights the power of familial bonds in the face of chaos. This movie is available here.

6. The Whale (2022)

Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’ is the story of Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a reclusive English teacher struggling with severe obesity, who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter, Ellie (Sadie Sink), in hopes of redeeming himself before it’s too late. Charlie’s health is rapidly declining, but his desire to rebuild their fractured relationship and make amends for past mistakes drives him to make one last effort to reach out to Ellie. As they confront the emotional scars left by years of abandonment and neglect, ‘The Whale’ delves into themes of guilt, forgiveness, and the longing for connection. Brendan Fraser delivers a transformative performance, capturing the complexities of Charlie’s internal and external battles, making this a deeply emotional and thought-provoking exploration of fatherhood and redemption. You can stream this movie here.

5. Udaan (2010)

‘Udaan’ is a powerful coming-of-age drama that follows Rohan Singh (Rajat Barmecha), a teenager who is expelled from boarding school and forced to return home to his abusive, authoritarian father, Bhairav Singh (Ronit Roy). Bhairav, a strict man with high expectations, wants Rohan to take over the family business, but Rohan dreams of becoming a writer and escaping his father’s oppressive rule. As Rohan faces the emotional and physical abuse at home, he begins to form a bond with his younger half-brother, Arjun Singh (Aayan Boradia), and the possibility of a different life starts to seem within reach. The Vikramaditya Motwane directorial beautifully explores themes of freedom, rebellion, and the strained relationship between fathers and sons, delivering a heartfelt and raw story about a young man’s fight for his independence and identity. This stirring drama is available here.

4. Hi Nanna (2023)

Shouryuv’s ‘Hi Nanna’ tells the emotional story of Mahi (Kiara Khanna), a spirited six-year-old girl battling cystic fibrosis, and her complex relationship with her father, Viraj (Nani), a successful fashion photographer and a dedicated single parent. Mahi’s curiosity about her absent mother leads her to run away with her dog, Pluto, in search of answers. Their journey takes an unexpected turn when they meet Yashna (Mrunal Thakur), a kind woman whose presence alters the course of their lives. ‘Hi Nanna’ is a beautiful and heartfelt exploration of love, sacrifice, and resilience, focusing on the powerful bond between father and daughter while delving into themes of family, redemption, and the deep connections that define us. You can stream it here.

3. Maharaja (2024)

Directed by Nithilan Saminathan, ‘Maharaja’ is an intense and gripping revenge drama that centers on a humble barber (Vijay Sethupathi), whose quiet life is shattered after his home is burglarized. In a cryptic statement to the police, he declares that his “Lakshmi” has been taken, leaving law enforcement baffled as they struggle to understand whether he is referring to a person or an object. Initially dismissed and mocked for his ambiguous words, the true significance of his statement soon unfolds, revealing the deep emotional core of the story. At the heart of Maharaja is the powerful love the titular character has for his daughter, Jothi (Sachana Namidass), which drives him to embark on a relentless quest for vengeance. With layers of emotional depth, ‘Maharaja’ is a thought-provoking narrative about identity, retribution, and the profound bonds that shape our lives. Watch this captivating tale of love and revenge unfold on screen here.

2. The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical ‘The Squid and the Whale’ is a deeply personal drama that explores the effects of divorce on a family. Set in 1980s Brooklyn, the film follows Bernard Berkman (Jeff Daniels), a once-respected writer struggling with his fading career, and his ex-wife Joan Berkman (Laura Linney), whose rising literary success creates further tension. Their two sons, Walt Berkman (Jesse Eisenberg) and Frank Berkman (Owen Kline), find themselves caught in the emotional crossfire, each reacting differently to their parent’s separation. As Bernard attempts to maintain his influence over Walt while Frank drifts further away, the film presents an honest and often darkly funny look at intellectual arrogance, flawed parenting, and the lasting impact of a broken family. With sharp writing and deeply human performances,’ The Squid and the Whale’ is an intimate and affecting portrayal of fatherhood and its imperfections. You can experience it here.

1. Interstellar (2014)

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Interstellar’ is a visually stunning and emotionally charged sci-fi epic that explores the themes of love, sacrifice, and the survival of humanity. The story follows Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a former NASA pilot, who is tasked with leading a mission through a wormhole to find a new habitable planet for mankind as Earth faces environmental collapse. Amid the vast, uncharted cosmos, Cooper’s bond with his young daughter, Murphy (Mackenzie Foy/Jessica Chastain), forms the emotional core of the film.

As Cooper faces the challenges of space travel, time dilation, and unforeseen dangers, his love for his daughter transcends space and time, influencing the course of his journey. ‘Interstellar’ weaves together complex scientific concepts with deep human emotions, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film’s exploration of the father-daughter relationship, combined with Nolan’s masterful direction and Hans Zimmer’s grand score, makes it a profound meditation on the nature of love, loss, and the sacrifices that define us. Watch this deeply emotional movie here.

Read More: Best Step Relationship Movies on Netflix, Hulu, and Prime