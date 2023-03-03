Daisy Jones and the Six Episode 1, 2, 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Prime Video’s ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ follows the story of a band that becomes one of the most successful names in the music scene of the seventies. In the first three episodes of the limited series, we trace the beginnings of the band, who they were, where they came from, and what baggage they’d been carrying before they found success together. The show unfolds like a documentary with the characters looking back at their past, reminiscing the good old days, and picking out the moments where things went wrong. All along though, the question remains: why did they break up? Here’s a look at everything that happens in the three episodes and what the answer could be. SPOILERS AHEAD

Daisy Jones and the Six Episode 1, 2, 3 Recap

The story begins with the revelation that one of the most popular bands of its time suddenly disbanded after performing in the biggest show of their lives. No one knows what happened between them, until twenty years later, everyone in the band sits down for an interview, including Daisy Jones. In the beginning, we find a young Daisy, not receiving the support and love from her family and finding comfort in music as she attends one concert after another.

In Pittsburgh, a young Billy Dunne and his brother Graham with three friends start a band called the Dunne Brothers. After finding mild success and being catalyzed by the idea of proving themselves, they leave everything behind to become the biggest name in music. They move to California, accompanied by Billy’s girlfriend, Camila. After months of getting stuck and playing in one bar and almost running out of money, they finally get a chance to prove themselves in front of Teddy Price.

With the band finally getting the opportunity they had been waiting for, a new member, Karen Sirko is added to the group, and the name changes from the Dunne Brothers to the Six. They make an album and soon depart on the tour, but before that Camila tells Billy that she is pregnant. They get married, and everything appears to be on the right path, but with things changing so quickly, Billy finds it difficult to handle it all. The prospect of fatherhood with his newfound fame pushes him towards alcoholism, a problem he had been skirting for a while now.

Meanwhile, Daisy’s path crosses with like-minded people who help her pave a path for herself. After her boyfriend steals her lyrics to create a song of his own, she decides to let go of her fear of the stage and not being good enough for others. She also befriends another singer, Simone, who is on a trajectory of her own. Daisy is eventually noticed by Teddy, but it takes some time for them to come up with a plan for her.

Daisy Jones and the Six Episode 3 Ending: Why Did the Band Break Up?

There are a lot of things going on in ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ but the thing that keeps the mystery about is the question that is posed at the very beginning. Why did the band break up? And that too was just when things started to get better. The first three episodes set up the stage for the conflict that will drive the rest of the story. While there is still a long way to go and discover what exactly happened that night at the last concert of the band in Chicago, the show has already given us enough hints to reveal how it all might have taken a turn for the worse.

It is clear that the breaking up has something to do with Billy and Daisy. Both of them are lead singers and songwriters, which gives enough grounds for friction between them. Daisy is brought on board by Teddy to give a new edge to the band. Billy has already done a lot of damage from the last time. The Six came very close to getting everything that they’d worked for all this while, but Billy’s inability to be honest with himself and acknowledge that he had a problem shattered everything in one move. It was the birth of his daughter that brought him back to reality. He went to rehab, got sober, and decided to change things for the better for his family, but this is not enough for the record producers who already incurred heavy losses because of him.

Despite wanting to help Billy and his band as much as he could, Teddy knew that he needed to show them a different side of the band, the thing that would catch the interest of the label and push them to give it another chance to Billy. This is where Daisy came in. She had been struggling on her own, trying to write songs that wouldn’t be a disappointment. She needed help and so did the Six, so Teddy decided to put them together so they could help each other out.

Teddy makes it clear to Billy that Daisy’s presence is the only thing that can put the Six back on the map. However, it becomes clear to everyone that he is completely disapproving of letting another singer-songwriter into the group. He feels that Daisy is brought in to fix the situation for them, which makes Billy the problem. He has already been struggling, trying to rediscover his place in his family and his band. Daisy’s presence makes him insecure about his position because he feels threatened. There is now someone to replace him.

Things will get more heated up between the duo as Daisy starts to find her place in the band. At the moment, she is the outsider, the intruder. But with her name coming in the first place, it’s clear that she will become the face of the band. This is another thing that Billy is bound to have reservations about. The two leads clashing will be the source of problems for the band, but that’s probably not the thing that will break them. Despite his disapproval of Daisy, Billy knows that the band can’t do without her. They need her, and all of it is to undo the damage he did.

Considering that ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ is loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac, one can expect that a complicated romance is at the heart of the story. Even if Billy and Daisy are butting heads right now, their conflict will only pave the way for the romance that shouldn’t be. Billy is married and his feelings for Daisy will come in the way of the band’s success. It still remains to be seen how things will change for Daisy once she gets a taste of stardom, but all in all, there is enough brewing to signal the impending fallout.

