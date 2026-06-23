Dalfa: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Italy Contestant Now?

With his fresh beats, traditional tone, and unwavering lyrics, Dalfa is arguably one of the most memorable contestants on Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow Italy’ season 3. His confidence and charm are also unmatched, right alongside his humility, considering he hails from an ordinary background and simply wants to be successful in life. Honestly, the combination of his personality and talent made him one of the fan-favorites of this season, and it appears as if it might also help him establish a name for himself as a rapper not only in Italy but across the globe.

Dalfa’s Performances Were Seemingly Nitpicked

From the moment Dalfa stepped onto the ‘Rhythm + Flow’ stage, he let his music and lyrics talk, making it clear that while he is determined to make a name for himself in the rap scene, that’s his life. He indicated that’s his passion, and he doesn’t have a plan B because he doesn’t want to do anything else. His rap was so traditionally sound yet new that it impressed all 4 judges, but Fibra did indicate that his style and his pronunciation of some words made some aspects hard for him to understand. The judges loved him so much that that’s the only note he received.

Therefore, of course, Dalfa made it to the final auditions, where his rap once again impressed the judges to such an extent that they couldn’t help but shower him with praise. His confidence, tempo, lyrics, and storytelling skills were all noted, and even Fibra stated that while his pronunciation wasn’t perfect, it did improve. He did wonder if that was because he was just more prepared for his style this time around, but the rapper admitted he had practiced to ensure he could do so because he wants the world to feel and understand his music. This persistence, hard work, and growth of his persisted throughout the competition, enabling him to likely make it all the way to the end.

With the Support of Loved Ones, Dalfa Continues to Go All-In on Music

It was back in 2023 when Dalfa decided to take a leap of faith and dive headfirst into his passion, determined to make a name for himself in the music industry. He wanted not only to say something meaningful but also to represent his deep African, Senegalese roots. According to his own accounts, his parents had immigrated to Como, Italy, when he and his siblings were quite young, following which they have done everything in their power to provide them with the best life. He did indicate that he did not have much growing up, as his father passed away early, following which his mother rolled up her sleeves to become the provider, but the support never ceased.

Dalfa’s family prioritized education, but they also supported creative pursuits, knowing that it’s an area that can make one feel fulfilled. As per his own rap, his siblings have had their fair share of struggles over the years, but they have backed him in following his dream,s too. “In my eyes, it’s about doing better than the generation that came before you,” he said at one point in the show. “Whatever my father accomplished, I have to go even further… I’m doing this for me, my neighborhood, for everyone who relates to what I say.” Therefore, he started his journey as soon as he could.

From what we can tell, Dalfa’s debut single was a battle that he released in January 2026 alongside A$U, titled “No Blicky Freestyle,” which performed well. He was subsequently able to release another single just a month later, titled “Karma,” which he followed with “Gorilla” in June of the same year. He has since done a lot of freestyle battles, featured in other rappers’ singles, and released more of his own original music. The latter includes “Rainy Days’ in November 2023, “No Hook” in February 2024, “Solid” in September 2024, a series of songs called “Next-Up” with his group Hustle Mob, “GERVONTA” in June 2025, and “MANNAIA (Freestyle)” in September 2025. Most recently, though, in February 2026, he released his debut EP, titled ‘5B.’

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