Mumei: Where is the Rhythm + Flow Italy Contestant Now?

While Alex Mumei AKA Mumei in the rap scene, was first introduced as a freestyler on Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow Italy’ season 3, the truth is he is a true artist in every sense. He has charisma, he has game, he has experience, he has tone, he has style, and he never shies away from a challenge, which was made evident throughout his journey in the production. So, of course, fans couldn’t help but be curious to learn why he is widely regarded as one of the strongest battlers of his generation and how he is determined to make a name for himself.

Mumei’s Confidence and Skills Make Him Stand Out From the Crowd

Although Mumei oozed a sense of self-assurance from the moment he came on our screens, it was the way his fellow competitors spoke of him that made it clear he was the one to watch. Since he has been battling across the freestyle circuit for years, he has beaten some of the best names in the industry and established himself as someone whose wit matches his speed. Therefore, others respect him, but they are also scared to be on a stage opposite him. His knocking out both Ozzy Oxford and Sconer to make it to the final auditions only confirmed it all.

Mumei also set the stage on fire with his prepared rap during the final auditions, earning him a spot in the next round. However, we should mention that his comments on every single one of his fellow contestants’ performances caught our eye, too. His observations about their abilities, choices, and style made it clear he definitely has an ear for music, especially as he was honest without being mean. His remarks were always about their performance, style, or tone, rather than them as artists, because he was well aware of their efforts. All this persisted as time passed, but his own raps are what really shone a light on him and took him to the next level.

Mumei is No Stranger to Competition, But He is Now Starting a New Chapter

At the age of 23, Naples, Italy native Alex Mumei has been battling as a freestyler on the streets since he was a little kid. Thus, his raps often blend national and regional dialects, but he ensures that even if someone doesn’t understand the words, they can understand the emotions behind them. That’s the level of skill he has developed through experience, including competing in the Tecniche Perfette event in both 2024 and 2025. In fact, he made it all the way to the finale in 2025. As if that’s not enough, he has even won the Triple H contest, which put his presence of mind and his sharp wit to the test among the best of the best in the freestyle game.

Since then, though, Mumei has decided to step forward and start a new chapter by releasing original music to showcase his latest sonic direction and establish his footprint in the rap scene for good. He released his debut EP titled ‘O’Sfaccimm Ro Rep’ (Translation: ‘The F**king Best in the Rap Game’) on May 29, 2026, which includes singles like “O.S.R.R,” “Lota,” and “Mark Evans.” Honestly, he may just be starting out in the industry, but with the way he is rising the ladder, we can not wait to see what’s in the cards for him next. As the judges in the production said, he is already a rising star.

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