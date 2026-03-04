Are Dami and Jeremaine From Blue Therapy Still Together?

From the beginning, Damika “Dami” Jones and Jermaine Dilemmaa’s connection on Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy’ seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime one. However, after 13 years of togetherness, they found themselves struggling to figure out where they stood or where they were heading, as they felt as if they were leading two different lives. While she had evolved from a career woman to a stay-at-home mother after welcoming two adorable children into their world, he remained busy building a health as well as social care empire.

Damika “Dami” Jones and Jermaine Dilemmaa’s Grief Broke Down Their Communication

When Dami and Jermaine started couples therapy at the former’s behest, they made it clear they genuinely had a lot of care and love for one another, but neither really felt it flowing in. The mother of two, in particular, shared her grievances in the first session because she believed her husband was not dedicating enough time or effort at home in his quest to establish his business. Things changed during the second session as he opened up about not only how he felt ganged up on previously, but also the pressures on him as “the man” to be an invulnerable breadwinner.

Little did Dami or Jermaine know that all they needed was some quality time together – free of work, phones, or kids – to get back to honest communication and unwavering trust. This gave way for them to be open about her desire to return to work, his hopes for another child as he wanted a daughter, and their grief of having lost one to Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). That’s when it became apparent that their not having experienced their shared grief together created distance, which led to them being in separate bedrooms as well as further issues.

Damika “Dami” Jones and Jermaine Dilemmaa Have Found Their Way Back to One Another

With Dami and Jermaine being receptive to their therapist’s remarks, doing the homework, and truly respecting each other’s opinions, they were able to get through a really dark time. What’s more is that they finally understood that she is more of an emotional, empathetic individual who needs time to process matters, whereas he is extremely logical as well as solution-oriented. Therefore, they are completely complementary on paper, and therapy has since equipped them with the necessary tools required to translate it into their daily personal lives.

In other words, Dami and Jermain are still happily married and head over heels in love, determined to build a life together full of affection, joy, as well as success in all areas of their endeavors. According to their own accounts, they are still in separate bedrooms because his work schedule has remained quite hectic, and they don’t want her or their kids’ schedules disturbed. Nevertheless, things have drastically improved for them over time, so with them having also managed to reignite their intimate life, they are trying to figure out how to move back into the same room.



Damika “Dami” Jones and Jermaine Dilemmaa Have Chosen to Follow Traditional Roles

After Dami and Jermaine blissfully tied the knot back in 2020, they chose to settle down in Dartford, England, where they soon welcomed two adorable sons into their world. It was reportedly right after their firstborn that they mutually decided it would be best if she didn’t return to work – she was a proud corporate professional – so as to care for their little one. She was more than happy with the choice they collectively made, and she maintains that sentiment to this day, even though there are times she wishes she could still have her career for a sense of self-independence. In other words, Dami is a stay-at-home wife and mother, responsible for running the entire household at all times.

Coming to Jermaine, the University of Bedfordshire and De Montfort University graduate kick-started his professional journey in 2019 as a corporate employee, but he has since evolved into an entrepreneur. He served at EY as a Resource Development Consultant from November 2019 to June 2021 before joining P2P Recruitment as a Managing Director in November of the same year. He worked at the latter organization until February 2026, during which he actually found his calling as a leader in the space of healthcare as well as social care and became a businessman. In fact, the rising public figure launched Our Missions UK in May 2025 as Founder-CEO, with the sole aim of providing more effective support for essential services across the country.