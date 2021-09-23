Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Arguably no one in the literary world can incite the imagination of their readers as profoundly as Dan Brown. And ‘The Lost Symbol’ — the Peacock adaptation of Brown’s 2009 namesake book — makes an earnest attempt to replicate that as a young Robert Langdon (Ashley Zukerman) races all over Washington, D.C., to save his mentor. In episode 2, Robert and Katherine (Valorie Curry) receive help from Warren Bellamy, the architect of the Capitol and a Freemason.

Flashback scenes reveal some of what happened to Zachary at the prison in Ağrı, Turkey. It is hinted that the CIA had been keeping an eye on Peter (Eddie Izzard). Nunez agrees to get Peter’s ring from the Capitol police’s evidence room, and Peter thinks that he has finally managed to escape from his abductors. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Lost Symbol’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2, titled ‘The Araf,’ begins with Langdon and Katherine trying to evade their CIA pursuer. Langdon breaks the seal on the envelope and finds a page from the Old Testament describing the Judgment of Solomon. Suddenly, Katherine receives messages from an unknown source, telling them to toss their phones, pass the wayfarer, and find the wolf. Langdon follows the instructions and escapes the CIA agent with Katherine by entering into a secret compartment that leads to an expansive system of underground tunnels. They find Bellamy is waiting for them. Katherine, who has known Bellamy since her childhood, makes the introductions.

In the flashback scenes, it is revealed that after learning about Zachary’s incarceration in Turkey, Peter decided to leave him there for a while to teach him a lesson. This decision apparently caused a rift between him and his wife and led to their divorce. It also had an impact on Langdon and Katherine’s relationship, which got caught in the mess. When Katherine finally got the chance to visit her brother in prison, she was horrified seeing how much physical and emotional torture he had endured.

In the present, Langdon escapes with Katherine from the CIA agents after the agency deduces that Bellamy must be helping them. He gets a call from Mal’akh, who knows that Katherine is with him. Mal’akh tells Langdon to leave Katherine behind. Otherwise, he implies that he will send someone to assassinate Katherine.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Episode 2: Where Is Peter? Does He Escape from His Kidnappers?

Parts of the episode depict Peter’s attempt to escape from his captors. The show leads the audience to think that Peter will be able to find a way to get out from wherever he is. After all, he is the one who taught Langdon everything. But then, Mal’akh seems way too confident that Peter will not be able to go anywhere. Throughout the episode, Peter tries to locate the exit from the facility. He finds a cremation urn with his son’s name inscribed on it in the middle of a room. Inside it, there is a key, which eventually opens a door that leads outside. He tries to stop a car but loses consciousness. When he wakes up, he discovers that he is in a car, and the driver looks just like him.

The entire experience Peter has in this episode is part of an elaborate dream. His actual body is being carefully monitored by Mal’akh. When Mal’akh tells Langdon that Peter is in “Araf,” he likely means he is in a clinically induced coma. According to Islamic theology, the “Araf” is a realm between heaven and hell, where entities that are neither good nor evil reside. In the same way, Peter is trapped in limbo, and Langdon’s actions will determine whether he survives or dies.

What Is the Leviathan Group? Why Do Langdon and Katherine Need Peter’s Ring? Why is Pi Important?

In ‘The Lost Symbol,’ the Leviathan Group is a small, secret sect within the Freemasons that believes the ancient wisdom must stay hidden until the world is ready. In this case, ancient wisdom seems to be the portal’s location that can transform a human into a god. The pyramid and capstone are parts of a map to that location. The two pieces have always been kept separate so that no member of the Leviathan Group will be tempted to find the portal. However, coded information was still maintained on the whereabouts of the other piece.

Both Peter and Bellamy are part of the Leviathan Group. Bellamy reveals to Langdon and Katherine that the page of the Old Testament they found in the envelope was the coded information about the capstone’s location. They realize that Peter’s ring is the key to that code. With Nunez’s help, they retrieve the ring from the Capitol police’s evidence room. They discover that the only unique sign on that ring is a Pi symbol. Using the number the symbol represents, they try to decipher the code, only to realize that they are missing certain steps. Just then, the CIA arrives, and Langdon and Katherine have no choice but to escape.

