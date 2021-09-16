Where Is Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Filmed?

‘The Lost Symbol’ is an action-adventure mystery series based on Dan Brown’s popular namesake book, which is the third entry in the author’s Robert Langdon book series. The show is developed as a prequel to Tom Hanks and Ron Howard’s film series and revolves around a much younger Langdon than his book and film counterparts. In ‘The Lost Symbol,’ after the disappearance of his mentor, Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard), Langdon must team up with the CIA to solve an intriguing mystery and rescue Solomon. The series is predominantly set in Washington, D.C., the USA capital. If you are wondering whether it is shot on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

The Lost Symbol Filming Locations

‘The Lost Symbol’ is predominantly shot in various locations in the Canadian province of Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, and Oshawa. Brown’s book was originally meant to serve as the source material for the third entry in the film series but the producers decided to adapt ‘Inferno,’ the fourth book, instead. In June 2019, news came out revealing that a TV show would be developed from the book.

Initially, the show’s pilot episode was developed for NBC under the title ‘Langdon,’ the filming for which took place in late 2020. According to an official announcement in March 2021, the show was moved to Peacock. It was later reported that filming for the rest of the first season began in mid-2021 and would finish on October 7, 2021. Let’s look at specific locations in detail.

Toronto, Ontario

A considerable portion of ‘The Lost Symbol’ is shot in and around Toronto, one of Canada’s most culturally, economically, and politically prominent cities. Over the years, Canada has become a preferred filming destination for American filmmakers, and not just because it’s more economical to film in Canada than in the US. Canadian cities like Toronto and Montreal can easily pass off as most American cities due to the developed infrastructure and diverse population. Furthermore, Toronto has an entertainment-based workforce that can give their Los Angeles and New York counterparts serious competition.

Hamilton, Ontario

Several scenes of ‘The Lost Symbol’ season 1 of the series were filmed in Hamilton, a port city located on the western end of Lake Ontario. Residents and outlets reported spotting the production crew in and around the city. Filming reportedly took place in the Royal Botanical Gardens park, in The Arboretum, located at 16 Old Guelph Road, and Cootes Paradise in Dundas. Filming reportedly took place at Scottish Rite, a club at 4 Queen Street S. Projects like ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Fringe’ were also filmed in Hamilton.

Oshawa, Ontario

In June 2021, the production crew was spotted in Oshawa, a city located on Lake Ontario shoreline, filming certain scenes from season 1 at Parkwood Estate, a museum situated at 270 Simcoe Street N. Some of the projects that were also shot in this city are ‘It’ and ‘Ready or Not.’

