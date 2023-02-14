Dance Moms: Where is the Cast Now?

Lifetime’s ‘Dance Moms’ introduces a shift in the conventional genre of dance reality TV shows by following the training procedures of young and aspiring dancers in the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC). What started off as a docu-series focusing on the “dance lives” of the different young dancers became one of the most entertaining and dramatic reality shows. Naturally, people are eager to know where the cast members are these days and what they have been up to since then. Well, we are here to explore the same and give you the answers you need!

Abby Lee Miller

We cannot start the list without first talking about the famous strict dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. One can say Abby is the face of the show and the reason behind its existence. Despite gaining fame and popularity, Abby’s life has been hard. After being found guilty of fraud during her bankruptcy in 2018, Abby served eight months of a one-year jail sentence. She was originally sentenced to one year and a day in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Additionally, that same year, she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of cancer. Abby is currently cancer-free, but she is still re-learning how to walk. Abby’s ‘Virtual Dance-Off’, which was to have been her comeback to reality TV in 2020, was canceled when she was charged with making racist remarks against her dancers. In January 2023, she also revealed in one of her Instagram posts the heartbreaking news about selling the property where ALDC stood in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The reality TV star revealed to NY Post in a 2022 article her plans for the future. She said, “Thank you, Lifetime, for an incredible run and all I have learned”. She added, “But I have decided to move on and not extend my agreement. The next few weeks will be about exploring new projects at a new home. It’s an exciting time, and more announcements to come!” Though, she hasn’t revealed what her actual plans are; however, we can speculate the arrival of a new dance show hosted by her. Currently, the dance coach is seen giving master dance lessons at Debbie Allen Dance Academy. She is also focusing on her popular YouTube and is very busy posting informative and fun content on her channel.

Nia Sioux

Nia made a name for herself in the entertainment industry while filming for the show. Being an OG member of the show, Nia released her first single and video, “Star in Your Own Life,” in 2015. Nia made her Off-Broadway debut in a New York City production of ‘Trip of Love’ during the summer of 2016. Nia keeps up her modeling, singing, and dancing and has released many songs like “Slay,” “Dance,” “Flxxn,” “Low Key Love,” “You Don’t Really Wanna,” “Down,” “Girl Code,” “Lose My Mind,” and others. She plays Sonitas in the movie ‘The Code’ and Emma Barber in the television show ‘The Bold and the Beautiful.’

In 2017, Nia danced with the Irreplaceables and filmed a video with Seventeen where she spoke about her most embarrassing and awkward ‘Dance Moms’ moments. In addition to her appearance on ‘The JoJo & BowBow Show Show,’ Nia stars as Lily in ‘Sunnyside Up,’ a Brat TV series. Currently, she is studying at UCLA, where she met her partner Gabriel Hawkin.

Holly Frazier

Holly Frazier, also known as Dr. Holly Frazier, is the famous celebrity mother of Nia. Holly is one of the OG dance moms who called out the academy and the show against typecasting and favoritism at the ALDC studio. She is the proud mother of two other kids, Evan and William. She is known for her performances appearances in ‘A Beauty & The Beast Christmas,’ ‘The Kendall K. & Friends,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ and others. She also appeared in her daughter’s music video ‘Slay.’ The reality TV star received her doctorate in Education from the University of Pennsylvania and is currently working as an educator. The University of Pennsylvania alumni is married to Evan Frazier, Sr. In 2020, Holly, Jill Vertes, Kelly Hyland, and Melissa Ziegler launched their podcast, ‘Because Mom Said So.’

Kendall Vertes

20-year-old Kendall Vertes hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is the youngest daughter of Erno and Jill Vertes, after Charlotte and Ryleigh. Kendall reportedly began to dance when she was merely a baby, at 18 months. The reality TV star got in hot waters after she appeared as a guest at the Candy Apple’s Dance Center, ALDC’s rival dance company. Her journey on the show was also a rocky one, where she was benched a couple of times before rising to the top. While filming was on, Kendall began her singing career in 2015 with her stage name, Kendall K.

Interestingly, within 24 hours of the release of her debut single, “Wear ‘Em Out”, topped the iTunes Pop Music Video charts. In 2017, she released two other singles, “Out Loud” and “Where Would I Be Without You”, which gained huge popularity. The reality TV star also released “Girl Talk” in 2018 and made few appearances on-screen. She made appearances in ‘Rapunzel: A Princess Frozen in Time,’ ‘Santa in Training’, and ‘Anastasia.’ In 2021, the James Madison University alumni hosted ‘The Kendall K. and Friends Show,’ which appeared on CBS-TV. Currently, Kendall is focusing on her studies and is in a happy relationship with athlete Andrew Ciufo.

Gianna Martello

Gianna is a 31-year-old native of Pittsburgh and comes from a family of dancers. After 25 years, Gianna is still working at the Pennsylvania studio, but she is now a renowned choreographer and dance instructor. She uses her love for dancing to judge competitions around the nation and serve as a guest instructor at various studios. Gianna frequently appears at ADE Dance Convention, the biggest dance convention in the country. The reality TV personality is living her life to the fullest and living up to the title “legacy” of Abby Miller. She is happy, glowing, and dancing with her fiance Steve Lynch.

Jill Vertes

Fellow dance mom Jill Vertes became popular as the mom who would do anything to get her daughter, Kendall, to the top. Jill is also a dancer who bagged the first position at the ‘Dancing with the Celebrities of Pittsburgh in 2013.’ The ex-Pharmaceutical Sales Representative is also a producer and actress known for ‘Todrick Hall: Freaks Like Me,’ ‘First Timers,’ and ‘JoJo Siwa: Boomerang.’ Since 1993, the reality TV star has been married to Erno Vertes and has three children, Charlotte, Ryleigh, and Kendall. She is one of the creators of ‘Because Moms Said So,’ alongside Melissa Ziegler, Holly Hatcher-Frazier, and Kelly Hyland.

Maddie Ziegler

Maddie Ziegler is the famous girl in Sia’s “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” videos. She became popular after her appearance on ‘Dance Moms’ at the age of eight and has never looked back. Ziegler has made appearances in movies, TV series, concerts, commercials, and magazine covers. In addition to performing at dance tours with her sister Mackenzie, Ziegler toured with Sia in 2016 and 2017 in North America and Australia. She also served as a judge for ‘So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation’ in 2016.’

The Maddie Diaries,’ her memoir from 2017, was a New York Times best seller. Her cinematic appearances include Mia in the high school drama ‘The Fallout’, Camille Le Haut in Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story,’ Christina Sickleman in ‘The Book of Henry’, the titular part in ‘Music’, and Velma in the animated picture ‘Ballerina’. She has also made appearances in ‘Bloody Hell’ as the lead. In each of the years from 2015 to 2017, Time magazine put Ziegler on their list of the “30 Most Influential Teens.” She was also in the Hollywood & Entertainment section of the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 list. The star is currently in a relationship with Australian singer and songwriter Eddie Benjamin.

Mackenzie Ziegler

Mackenzie Frances Ziegler is an 18-year-old singer, actress, and dancer. In 2014, Ziegler released her debut studio album, ‘Mack Z.’ Phases, her second studio album, which was made public in 2018. She has performed on joint concert tours in North America and Europe with singer Johnny Orlando, with whom she released singles and solos. The reality TV star has made appearances on several television shows in addition to ‘Dance Moms,’ such as the comedy ‘Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn.’ She appeared in the Brat TV high school drama series ‘Total Eclipse.’ She also participated in ‘Dancing with the Stars: Juniors’ and played Dorothy in ‘The Wonderful Winter of Oz,’ a theater adaption of the Christmas pantomime, in Pasadena, California.

Much like her sister, Mackenzie believes in spreading kindness and is linked with different philanthropic organizations. In order to promote awareness for young people with chronic illnesses, she teamed up with Starlight Children’s Foundation in 2012 along with her mother and sister. To spread knowledge about and funds for kids’ cancer, the TV personality has also collaborated with organizations like Love Your Melon and Dancers Against Cancer. Both Ziegler sisters created a PSA in 2016 for the Birthday Mail initiative of DoSomething.org, which enables people to mail handcrafted birthday cards to kids residing in homeless shelters. Currently, she is thriving in her personal and professional life and is in a relationship with Tacoda Dubbs.

Melissa Ziegler

Melissa Ziegler is a celebrity mother to Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler. The 57-year-old has also created quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry. She made appearances in different productions, including ‘Moore Please,’ ‘Majar Minors,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘JoJo’s Juice,’ ‘Night Life,’ ‘The 47th Floor,’ and others. The dance mom also made appearances in fun music videos, including, ‘Todrick Hall: Freaks Like Me,’ and ‘Todrick Hall Feat. Abby Lee Dance Company: Dance.’ The TV personality is also one of the creators of ‘Because Mom Said So’ podcast. She has been happily married to Greg Gisoni since 2013 and is living the best celebrity mom life.

Chloe Lukasiak

The former ALDC member ultimately cracked under the pressure of competing against Maddie all the time for competitive success. After four seasons, Chloe left the show, but she and her mother made a brief comeback in season 7. In January 2018, ‘Girl on Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking on the World’, her debut book, was published. The alma mater of Pepperdine University currently has more than 2.3 million subscribers on her popular YouTube channel.

Since leaving the show, Chloe has switched from dance to acting. She played Gwen Murphy in the film ‘Center Stage: On Pointe, Alexandra “Lexi” Smith in ‘Loophole,’ Savanah Stocker in ‘A Cowgirl’s Story,’ Mallory in ‘F.R.E.D.I,’ Jasmine Joel in ‘Next Level,’ Ashley in the ‘Beautiful Scars,’ and Devin Dupree in ‘Camp Arrowhead.’ The TV personality is in a relationship with model and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury, and the two look like a real Disney couple where both are princesses.

