List of All Daniel Craig Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Daniel Wroughton Craig began his acting career on stage before making his film debut in 1992 with ‘The Power of One.’ While his breakthrough role came on television with the 1996 serial ‘Our Friends in the North,’ it is his time as James Bond that began in 2006 with ‘Casino Royale‘ that propelled him to international stardom. Daniel reprises the role in four subsequent sequels of the franchise, concluding with ‘No Time To Die‘ in 2021. His popularity has been aided by other films such as ‘Cowboys & Aliens,’ ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ and ‘Logan Lucky‘ under his belt, as well as by leading the ‘Knives Out‘ movie series as detective Benoit Blanc. If you are looking forward to exploring his work on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

1. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Helmed by Rian Johnson, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ is a standalone sequel to his 2019 film ‘Knives Out,’ starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. The story follows him on a private Greek island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where the latter has invited a misfit group of friends for their annual reunion. Miles has planned an elaborate game for them to play over the vacation, where they would have to solve his fictional murder. However, things turn serious when a person actually ends up dead, and Benoit gets to work to identify the real killer in their midst. You can stream the crime comedy thriller here.

