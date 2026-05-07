Are Daria and Filip From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?

With Daria Rybak hailing from an incredibly tight-knit family, she has had some great examples of what affection, love, and marriage should be. However, she has never experienced it herself – all she has had stints with either emotionally unavailable men or men who have tried to “fix” her. That’s why the 35-year-old Office Manager decided to be part of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland,’ unaware it would lead her to the charming Filip Lenz. The 31-year-old Steward has only ever wanted an equal partner with whom he could share the wonders of life, so they seemed like a perfect match.

Daria Rybak and Filip Lenz Were Initially Like Two Peas in a Pod

Although Daria and Filip were not each other’s first date in this experiment or even the first date they were impressed by, they definitely felt a connection the moment they began talking. They almost immediately jumped into their past in order to fully express their future desires, all the while also touching upon their core beliefs, relationship dealbreakers, and value expectations. The fact that they shared a sense of humor as well as a passion for spontaneity was a significant plus for both, but alas, they soon found themselves in an unexpected love rectangle with people they care about most.

That’s because while Daria was actually connecting with both Filip and Jacek – unaware they were the closest of friends on the men’s side – they were also bonding with her best friend Junita. What ensued was a complex navigation of emotions through some very intention-driven conversations, resulting in two pairs emerging without any compromise or heartbreak. In other words, not only did Junita and Jacek get engaged, but Daria and Filip’s assured, bold, flirty conversations also culminated in him getting down on one knee and her excitedly saying yes! The latter pair’s ensuing reveal was, honestly, surprisingly completely different from expectations, owing to awkward pauses as well as a crude remark, but they still persisted.

Daria and Filip Seemingly Decided to Go Their Separate Ways in the End

Daria and Filip started out more than a little rocky, yet they managed to calmly talk things through once they were on their romantic getaway to Greece and actually came out stronger than ever. Their candidness towards one another was quite refreshing, which only deepened their emotional and physical connection over time, so they didn’t even want to return to the real world. However, things changed almost as soon as they did because Filip wasn’t interested in living in Warsaw and ended up spending nights away from his partner. He allegedly even kissed someone else at one point, resulting in their romance crumbling apart from the inside out. Thus, from what we can tell, they have seemingly parted ways for good and are currently happy to be leading separate, independent lives with little to no contact in any way, shape, or form.

While Daria is a Corporate Employee, Filip Continues to Serve as a Flight Attendant

Despite Daria’s participation in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Poland,’ it appears as if she has long preferred to keep her personal experiences well away from the limelight for privacy reasons. Therefore, all we know for certain about her current standing is that she proudly serves as an Administrative Coordinator at Amgen, which is a position she has held since April 2021. She graduated from the Maria Grzegorzewska University (Akademia Pedagogiki Specjalnej – APS) in 2013, following which she took up a few odd jobs before living in London, England, for at least a year. The fitness enthusiast returned in 2020 and has since also been pursuing a postgraduate degree in Nutritional & Dietetic Counseling at Warsaw University of Life Sciences.

Coming to Filip, the Gdynia native turned recent Warsaw resident has a deep wanderlust that he hopes to satisfy through his profession as a Flight Attendant/Steward. The spontaneous 31-year-old thus usually likes to split his time between Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, all the while also focusing on his health. After all, a couple of years prior, the Maritime University Gdynia graduate had lost his eyesight as a result of an illness, which made him realize how beautiful yet short life really is. It even taught the dog dad a life lesson in fragility as well as longevity, so he now ensures to prioritize not only his travel desires but also his health and loved ones.

Read More: Are Julita and Jacek From Love is Blind Poland Still Together?