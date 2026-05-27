Is Crestwood Apartments Based on the Real Place Where Tony Kiritsis Lived?

Helmed by Gus Van Sant, ‘Dead Man’s Wire’ follows in the footsteps of the documentary ‘Dead Man’s Line’ by Alan Berry and Mark Enochs, which centers around the real-life kidnapping of mortgage banker Richard Hall by Tony Kiritsis in 1977. The thriller movie dramatizes the hostage standoff through the eyes of both Tony and Richard, crafting two intense and often conflicting psychological portraits. Eventually, the public listening in on Tony’s demands and diatribes about society are forced to confront what they consider the truth, while the authorities scramble to get things in order before it’s too late.

What makes things exceptionally tricky is the titular, amateur dead man’s line that Tony wraps around Richard’s neck, every breathing second full of uncertainty. Much of the horror unfolds in and around Tony’s home in Crestwood Apartments, turning it into the main stage for the story’s most burning questions.

Crestwood Apartments is Based on Tony Kiritsis’ Real Abode in Indianapolis

Crestwood Apartments, where Tony Kiritsis lives, is modeled after the real-life Crestwood Village Apartments in Indianapolis, which became the site of a hostage crisis in 1977. As the movie recalls Tony Kiritsis’s kidnapping of Richard Hall in great detail, virtually all of its elements have been reimagined to that effect, including the house. The real building within Crestwood Village Apartments is located at 220 Welcome Way Boulevard, in Indianapolis, in the Chapel Hill-Ben Davis neighborhood. Tony, who lived on the third floor, had reportedly rigged the entire apartment with explosives and rearranged the furniture to prepare for the kidnapping.

The real-life incident unfolded on February 8, 1977, when Tony kidnapped the president of Meridian Mortgage, Richard Hall, at gunpoint. Then, after wiring a sawed-off shotgun to the back of Richard’s neck, Tony created what is referred to as a dead man’s switch or line, severely inhibiting Richard’s actions. Tony then forced Hall out of the building and drove him to the Crestwood Village apartment, all the while being followed by police and the press. Out of the roughly 63 hours that Tony held Richard captive, the vast majority were spent in this building. While snipers were reportedly positioned around select spots in the apartment at first, they had to back down after noticing a series of wires and keys that were connected to Tony’s homemade incendiary device.

Inside the apartment, Tony restrained Richard primarily in two ways. The first was to chain him to the bathroom, sometimes without the dead man’s line wrapped around his neck. However, on one occasion, on February 9, Tony reportedly reattached the wire and the shotgun, and the two remained there through the entire night. In later testimonies, Richard reportedly recalled fearing that either one of them would fall asleep, causing the switch to accidentally go off. In fact, the two did fall asleep as per some accounts, with Tony waking up the following night to find the device still intact and armed.

Tony’s Apartment Became the Site of Several Intense Confrontations During the Crisis

Reportedly, Tony Tony was prepared for a prolonged standoff with authorities. To that end, he stockpiled enough supplies to last him a full week. In the meantime, the army bomb squad began considering alternate ways of entering the apartment, including breaking down a wall. However, it is believed that Tony heard about this development in a radio broadcast and only got more aggressive in his conduct. As things began to slow down once again, Tony began to reach out to radio station WIBC, where newsman Fred Heckman received his messages and broadcast them in coordination with the authorities.

Reportedly, Tony claimed that Richard’s company, Meridian Mortgage, had deliberately sabotaged his land redevelopment project, and in exchange for Hall’s release, he demanded an apology, as well as a $5 million in compensation. Additionally, he asked for complete immunity from prosecution. Over the next couple of days, the authorities gathered together to create a series of artificial documents and public assurances intended to convince Tony that his demands had been met.

At night on day 3 of the hostage crisis, Tony exited the apartment with Hall for a live press conference in the lobby of Crestwood Village Apartments, where he gave spoke to reporters at length, then freed Hall from captivity, and was arrested shortly after. Today, the building as well as the apartment complex still remains, and is called Pinnacle West Apartments, but it still carries the memories of an incident that shook up the entire nation.

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