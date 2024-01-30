Deep Fear Ending, Explained: How Does Naomi Survive?

‘Deep Fear’ is a thrilling shark film about a diver who finds herself in inescapable trouble in the middle of the ocean. After an oceanside vacation, Naomi makes her way back home on her yacht even as a storm brews distantly in her travel path. However, it isn’t until the woman makes a stop to help out a few survivors from nearby boat wreckage that trouble actually knocks on her door. The survivors, siblings Maria and Jose, turn out to be drug traffickers who are prepared to put their savior’s life at risk by forcing her to dive back into the shark-infested waters to save their sunken cocaine parcels. Thus begins Naomi’s fight for survival with multiple forces working against her.

The film builds a tense environment around the characters by introducing numerous points of conflict, leading people to wonder if the protagonist will be able to survive right up until the story’s end. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Deep Fear Plot Synopsis

As a child, Naomi got caught in a bad storm aboard her parents’ ship, The Serenity. Although her father managed to get her to the safety of a lifeboat in time, she ended up being the sole survivor of the incident. As a result, years later, as an adult, Naomi continues to carry her family’s legacy aboard her own ship named after her family’s old vessel. After a trip with her boyfriend, Jackson, and their friend, Barny, Naomi prepares to journey back to Grenada in her boat even as the other two leave via choppers.

The days-long trip promises to offer a moment of peace and calm for the woman, who’s particularly dreading the upcoming anniversary of her parents’ death. However, Naomi is reluctant to discuss the same with Jackson when the man attempts to get her to open up. Naomi’s past trauma has caused pointed issues in her romantic life since the woman finds it difficult to open up to her partners emotionally.

Nevertheless, Jackson doesn’t push the issue but remains concerned about the storm brewing nearby even though Naomi is unbothered. In fact, the woman is more concerned when she spots a wrecked ship nearby with survivors. As a result, instead of calling the incident in, Naomi decides to help them on her own, unwilling to take a chance against time. Once she rescues the pair, a Spanish woman, Maria, and Tomas, they beg her to save the former’s brother, Jose, who is trapped inside the wreckage among the pipes.

Consequently, Naomi and Tomas don scuba diving gears and dive into the deep waters to rescue Jose. Even though they manage to save Jose, who found an air pocket within the ship’s underwater debris, Tomas falls victim to a violent shark upon their return to the ship. Still, Naomi manages to keep her promise and rescues Maria’s brother. However, once on board, Maria and Jose show their true colors when Naomi attempts to call the coast guards to report the incident.

Therefore, Naomi discovers that Maria and Jose are drug traffickers who threaten to kill her unless she helps them retrieve their drug stash from their drowning ship. The woman tries to covertly radio Jackson for help but to no avail. Yet, once her boyfriend realizes she’s in trouble, he immediately starts looking for ways to help her. Meanwhile, Naomi dives back into the water alongside Jose to search for the drug stash after being held at gunpoint.

Although the duo retrieves the drug bag, a shark bites into it, compelling them to abandon the loot in favor of their lives. Once back on the boat, the siblings assert their decision for Naomi to return to the water and only relent once she explains her body won’t be able to take more than two dives in a day. As such, Maria agrees to spend the night anchored to the wreckage, despite the brewing storm nearby, so that Naomi and Jose can dive in for the drugs the next morning. Naomi, a prisoner of her predicament, has no choice but to comply.

Deep Fear Ending: Does Naomi Survive?

Naomi is no stranger to life-threatening instances in the middle of the ocean. Nonetheless, she doesn’t let her trauma prevent her from remaining compassionate and pursuing her love for sailing. As such, she perseveres even after becoming a hostage aboard her own boat.

Maria has been in the drug trafficking business for a long time now and knows that the dangerous people she deals with won’t let such a massive misstep slide. For the same reason, she has no problem exploiting Naomi and putting her life in danger to escape the consequences of her own actions. Furthermore, she blames her brother since his chosen crew betrayed them, leading to their ship’s wreckage. Thus, with plenty of wicked motives and a stark lack of moral compass, Maria remains the biggest threat to Naomi.

Yet, on Naomi’s second day of imprisonment, unexpected help arrives in the form of Jackson, who acquired a boat to journey to Naomi’s location all alone through the night. Still, Jackson is no match for the criminals and ends up becoming their hostage easily, tied aboard the yacht. Although he attempts to persuade them to let him dive into the shark-infested waters, his words remain in vain.

As such, Naomi returns to the deep waters with Jose. So far, the woman has been operating under the assumption that Maria needed her to sail the siblings back to shore. However, Maria is actually a skilled sailor and lied to Naomi about the same to motivate her to find the drugs. As a result, once the woman locates the drugs, Jose attacks her and leaves her for the dead.

Nevertheless, ultimately, Jose becomes a victim to the hungry sharks circling the water, who rip the man apart as his sister watches in distress. On the other hand, Naomi remains passed out within the wreckage and dreams of her father. While the woman is no stranger to dreaming of the traumatic night from her childhood, her dream changes, and she watches her father encourage her to survive. Thus, with renewed energy, Naomi strives for her survival and outsmarts the sharks by causing a distraction and swimming to the surface.

Meanwhile, Jackson escapes from his confines and pushes Maria into the ocean right as she begins shooting at Naomi. Therefore, the couple manages to escape Maria’s terror at long last. The traumatic event and the unusual way her father’s memory helped Naomi urge her to put her past tragedy behind her and open up to Jackson. While he helps Naomi calm down, Barny, arriving on a rescue chopper, spots them near the brewing storm.

Does Maria Die?

Maria’s ambition and headstrong resolve drive her forward throughout the film as the woman continues to put her life and success above all else. Maria has been striving to start her own distribution business for some time to get out of the more dangerous drug transportation business. Nonetheless, Jose’s recent misstep has thrown a massive wrench in her plans. For the same reason, she’s more concerned about the drugs than her brother when Jose falls victim to cocaine-high sharks.

Thus, in the end, Maria finds herself with no allies as Naomi gains one. Nevertheless, even after Jackson pushes the woman into the ocean, it doesn’t kill her. Instead, she recuperates her strength and returns to catch Naomi off guard, clasping her in a chokehold. At the moment, Maria is likely acting purely out of rage. Therefore, her plan is half-baked and fails immediately as Naomi’s struggle brings Jackson back to the deck.

Using a flare gun, Jackson shoots at Maria, sending the woman flying back into the ocean, where she meets her final end. Ultimately, Maria dies, ensuring Naomi won’t have to spend her days looking over her shoulder.

Read More: Best Movies and Shows About Sharks on Netflix