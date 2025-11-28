Who is Derek? Who Plays Him in Stranger Things Season 5?

With its fifth and final season, Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ goes back to its roots by refocusing the story on children. It all began with the kidnapping of 12-year-old Will Byers, and now, children aged 9-12 have started to disappear again. The first four episodes of Season 5 give us a glimpse into the battle that is to ravage the town of Hawkins, but it also sets the stage for unlikely heroes to emerge. One of them is Derek Turnbow. In a typical ‘Stranger Things’ fashion, he turns out to be much more than what meets the eye, which is why he is one of the standout characters of the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Derek Turnbow Becomes an Unlikely Hero in Stranger Things Season 5

When we first meet Derek Turnbow in the first episode of the fifth season, he appears to be just another bully. While he is known for terrorising other kids, his focus, at least in the beginning, seems to be on Holly Wheeler. His nature earns him the nickname “Dipshit Derek,” but in a conversation with Holly, Will points out that, despite how he appears, Derek is just another kid who is afraid of monsters and is trying his best to survive in his own way. This turns out to be true as we discover that he is Vecna’s next target. Knowing that Derek’s family will be attacked just as the Wheelers were, the gang decides to kidnap them and take them to safety. It doesn’t turn out the way they expected, but it also leads them to turn towards Derek for help. Since they protect him from a demogorgon, he is inclined to trust them over the imaginary friend, Mr. Whatsit, who is more trouble than previously imagined.

Since the military takes in the other kids his age, Derek becomes the only person who can help them break into the facility and rescue the kids. This sudden turn of events shows that Derek is more than just a bully. A sense of purpose and positive affirmation from others leads him to take charge, and he rebrands himself as “Delightful Derek.” He also turns out to be rather clever, as he quickly finds the kids and singles out the ones who have been targeted by Mr. Whatsit. With the gang, he manages to get several kids out of the facility before things go awry. In all of this, Derek proves himself to be a resourceful and courageous kid, and he will continue to be a valuable asset in the fight against Vecna and in saving Hawkins from becoming another version of the Upside Down.

Jake Connelly Brings Innocence and Lovability to Derek

13-year-old Jake Connelly plays the role of Derek in the fifth season of ‘Stranger Things.’ This is his first major role, and before this, he’d worked in a couple of Windows commercials. The Chicago-native’s acting journey began when a friend of his mother, who directs commercials, asked if young Jake would be interested in working on one. Jake and his parents decided to give it a chance, and he fell in love with the art of acting. It led him to get some headshots, and soon he was signed on by a talent agency and auditioning for several roles, one of which turned out to be for ‘Stranger Things.’ He revealed that he was told he’d been selected for the role while he and his family were in the basement of their house following a tornado warning. Apart from the Netflix show, he appeared in a short film called ‘Between the Silence.’

Jake described his experience working on the show as a thrilling experience. He revealed that he had to balance his studies with work. The fact that he had to return to school after filming kept him grounded and prevented him from experiencing stage fright. Whatever nervousness he initially felt was gone when he came on set, as he found the cast and crew to be very supportive and welcoming. When the filming ended, he was allowed to keep Derek’s prop glasses and lunchbox as souvenirs. The Duffer brothers reciprocated Jake’s feelings, calling him a “special kid.” They revealed that initially, they had a different picture of Derek in mind, but when Jake came on board, he brought a unique touch to the character. So, they rewrote the role to make him closer to Jake’s interpretation, which brought more depth to Derek, turning him into an unexpected fan favourite.

