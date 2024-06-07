Derek and Claire: Where is The Amazing Race S34 Winning Couple Now?

In 2022, season 34 of CBS’ ‘The Amazing Race‘ swept audiences into an exhilarating adventure across the Euro-Mediterranean, where twelve dynamic duos with pre-existing relationships competed fiercely for the coveted $1,000,000 prize. Adapting to COVID-19 pandemic constraints, the season used a chartered plane for seamless transitions between countries, adding a layer of intrigue with new game-changing twists like the Scramble and relentless eliminations every leg. Among the highlights was the inspiring and wholesome journey of Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss. Their paths crossed on ‘Big Brother 23’, where their shared New York roots and mutual interests sparked a sweet showmance.

Derek and Claire’s connection, forged in the competitive atmosphere of the ‘Big Brother’ house, proved to be the foundation for a strong and lasting relationship. Although they both fell short of winning the ‘Big Brother’ game, their time in the jury house blossomed into a romance, and they have been happily together ever since. This bond was further solidified when they appeared on ‘The Amazing Race’ season 34, capturing viewers’ attention as a formidable and adorable couple and winning the season. Their unparalleled synergy and strategic brilliance saw them crowned the ultimate winners, but how has the road been for them since then?

Derek and Claire’s Journey From Big Brother To The Amazing Race and Beyond

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss Derek joined the show as a couple, comprising a product manager and a dynamic AI engineer, determined to emerge as the winner at the end. Guided by the ever-enthusiastic Phil Keoghan, the pair, along with others, navigated through a labyrinth of challenges spread across three continents and eight countries. As newcomers to the race, Derek and Claire quickly demonstrated their prowess, winning the first leg and consistently performing well throughout the season.

As the season progressed, their strategic approach, combined with strong alliances and Claire’s exceptional navigational skills, kept them in the lead pack. Despite occasional setbacks, their ability to recover and work seamlessly as a team propelled them into the final three. In the thrilling final leg, Derek and Claire took an early lead, and despite fierce competition, maintained it until the end, securing their victory and showcasing the strength of their partnership.

Derek is Now Thriving as a Content Creator and Developer

Derek is a multifaceted individual known as a TV personality, creator, and product developer. Since clinching the title of the winner of season 34 of ‘The Amazing Race,’ the 27-year-old has gained widespread recognition and dabbled more with reality TV as he appeared in ‘The Challenge: USA 1’ in 2022. His professional journey began as a Tech Product Manager, where he led teams of over ten engineers to develop features for millions of users. Passionate about increasing Asian representation in media, Derek took a hiatus in 2021 to participate in unscripted TV opportunities, including ‘Big Brother,’ ‘The Challenge,’ and ‘The Amazing Race.’

Today, he leverages his personal brand to create a media business that connects Fortune 500 brands with new customers. As the Founder of DX Media, Derek has created content generating over 100 million impressions, negotiated partnerships with major brands like Microsoft, Walmart, and Corona, and collaborated with various stakeholders to produce high-converting national brand campaigns.

Recently, Derek has been promoting the Coffee Meets Bagel dating app and enjoying time in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, with his family and girlfriend. He made an appearance at the NAB Show, promoted the Epic Pass for travel, and supported Dev Patel’s film ‘Monkey Man.’ Derek relocated to San Francisco in March 2024 with his girlfriend and has vacationed in Lake Tahoe and learned to skateboard. He enjoyed the Super Bowl finals with friends and visited Coachella 2023 with his girlfriend. In the year 2023, Derek also returned to ‘Big Brother’ as a guest host for its Reindeer Games edition.

In addition to his media endeavors, Derek maintains close ties with his parents in Harford County, Maryland, and visits them often. He has promoted brands such as TurboTax, Jiffy Lube, 1800tequila, and FitBit, even participating in a Google shoot and playing tennis with Jeff Probst (with whom his girlfriend had a huge fangirl moment). His travels have taken him to Europe and Cabo in the summer of 2023. A culinary enthusiast, Derek has shared recipes for Szechuan Dry Pot Sauce, Chicken Katsu, and his mom’s dim sum.

Claire Rehfuss is a Full-Time AI Solution Manager and Part-Time Content Creator

Until May 2022, Claire was a Senior Cloud Solution Architect at Microsoft in New York, working on cutting-edge cloud solutions in machine learning and artificial intelligence. Her role saw her leading executive strategy briefings, technical design sessions, workshops, hackathons, and proof of concept sessions while coordinating teams of data scientists, engineers, and stakeholders to design and deploy scalable ML models.

In August 2021, Claire founded Rehfuss Media, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit. In March 2024, she transitioned to a new role as Senior AI Solution Manager at C3 AI in the San Francisco Bay Area. Outside of her professional undertakings, Claire delights her audience with funny and engaging videos created alongside her partner, Derek. Recently, she debuted a chic new haircut in March, reflecting her vibrant personality.

A smoothie enthusiast, Claire promotes Cymbiotika and shares tips on smart money management, including insights into how she and Derek wisely used their winnings from ‘The Amazing Race.’ Claire’s fandom extends to shows like ‘Traitors’ and music by Taylor Swift, attending the singer’s Era’s Tour in Los Angeles. As an ambassador for Virgin Cruise Voyages, she embraces her love for travel and adventure.

Claire’s personal milestones are equally impressive; for her 27th birthday, she ran 27 miles with Derek. The couple’s shared love for exploration has taken them to events like the Boston Calling Music Festival in May 2023 and skiing trips to Lake Louise Banff in March of the same year. They also enjoy participating in the joyous events of their loved ones, such as attending Britt and Ray’s wedding, and they cherish their time together with their cat, Velma. Claire’s life is a blend of professional excellence and personal joy, making her a truly engaging figure to follow.

