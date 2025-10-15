Who Was Jack Hanley? Did John Wayne Gacy Have Multiple Personalities?

Created by Patrick Macmanus, Peacock’s ‘Devil in Disguise, John Wayne Gacy’ tells the story of one of the most infamous serial killers, the eponymous John Wayne Gacy, also known as the ‘Clown Killer’. The narrative employs a unique structure, beginning with the lead-up to his arrest and then tracing backward to the origins of his criminal endeavors. In doing so, it presses further into the question of intent and whether Gacy was cognizant of his actions. The show explores the disturbing psychology behind Gacy’s crimes and how one man’s actions devastated countless innocent lives. This crime thriller show utilizes these tools to enrich the story further, creating an expansive background for Gacy. SPOILERS AHEAD.

John Wayne Gacy Invented the Persona of Jack Hanley to Explain His Crimes

While ‘Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy’ often employs its creative license in recounting the serial killer’s life, one point where its narrative directly converges with real accounts is the mention of Jack Hanley. When Gacy confessed to the police, he explained that his job was primarily to bury the bodies and that it was a man named Jack Hanley who committed the act of killing and abuse. A follow-up made it evident that Jack was not a real person, but a persona fabricated in Gacy’s mind. He claimed Jack was a police officer who supposedly harbored hatred toward gay men and male sex workers, a reflection of Gacy’s own bigoted and distorted psychology. This dehumanizing projection has been interpreted by some experts as part of what drove Gacy’s violent behavior.

According to official reports, Gacy had many recorded occasions of seemingly slipping in and out of the persona called “Bad Jack.” The first mention of this alter ego came when Gracy drew a map of his house detailing where some of the bodies were buried. Shortly after finishing his drawing, however, he denied creating it and instead pinned the blame on Jack. Later investigations added a new twist to this narrative, as it was discovered that Jack Hanley was the name of a real police officer whom Gacy had met in 1971. Authorities confirmed the officer had no involvement in Gacy’s crimes. It was believed that the serial killer chose this name to both impose on his victims and deter a potential investigation. Many of these threads are explored in the show and portrayed in a new light, with the discovery of a fake police badge at his residence lending further validity to this information. However, “Bad Jack” is not the only alleged persona in Gacy’s mind, as he revealed several others in the process.

John Wayne Gacy Claimed to Have Dissociative Identity Disorder

In addition to the alter ego of Jack Hanley, Gacy revealed the names of three more personas in his confession, starting with the idea of the regular, diligent John Wayne Gacy who worked as a contractor. Adding to this pile, he introduced the persona of the active politician and the clown, before circling back to “Bad Jack.” Later reports mentioned that his clown identity was further split into two, with the happy clown, named “Pogo,” often contrasting the clown named “Patches,” who was known for his more serious and thoughtful expressions. Nonetheless, both personas reflected the duality of Gacy’s public image — the entertainer and the predator. Gacy introduced all of his personas when he first drew the map, and that information ultimately plays a significant role in the Netflix series. While the name Jack Hanley receives ample mention at the start of the story, it fails to sustain that interest with the other personas in the same fashion.

Notably, the authenticity of John Wayne Gacy’s psychological disorder has often been contested, with many claiming it to be one of the serial killer’s tactics. In particular, the report submitted by forensic psychiatrist Richard G. Rappaport, M.D., a Chicago veteran professional, is brought to attention. Following a thorough psychological evaluation of Gacy based on medical tests and over the course of 65 hours’ worth of interviews, Rappaport concluded that the serial killer had no brain disorder influencing his actions. In court, the psychiatrist testified that Gacy’s multiple personality was a ploy concocted by him to prevent identification, which further adds ambiguity to the whole discourse. In the end, while Gacy’s psychological state continues to invite debate, the reality of his crimes remains a lasting tragedy for the victims and their families.

