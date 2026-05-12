Is Arius Von Enhrenberg Immortal? Is He a Sapien or Makain?

In season 2 of ‘Devil May Cry,’ a new threat looms over Earth and Makai in the form of Arius Von Enhrenberg, the CEO of Uroboros. Initially, his villainy seems to be in line with that of Vice President Baines, as the duo works together to wage war on the hellish realm, armed with the self-righteous responsibility of bringing an end to Mundus’ reign. However, it soon becomes obvious that Arius has something much more menacing up his sleeve. The tech CEO seems to wield arcane magical abilities that put him on even footing with Vergil, the son of Sparda himself. Furthermore, his actual ambitions surpass the desire for simple sapien domination over Makai. Instead, he wants to resurrect the old chaos god Argosax and herald in a new era of madness and mayhem. This adds a whole new facet to his characterization, raising intrigue about his past and his identity. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Arius is a Sapien Sorcerer Who Became a Servant to Argosax

When Arius first makes a play for the Arcana Chalice stuck to Mundus’ throne, his motives seem aligned with Baines. He claims to want to create a super weapon that can destroy the ruler of Makai. However, a different reality emerges once Vergil confronts the Uroboros CEO. As it turns out, the Chalice isn’t the first Arcana that Arius has acquired. Instead, he is already in possession of all four Arcanas, and he intends to use these artifacts to resurrect the defeated God of Chaos, Argosax. The fact that he has been able to obtain these highly coveted items suggests that he has been dedicated to his cause for a long time. However, the true scope of his involvement with Argosax is greater than expected. Arius started out as a kid, under the mercy of his abusive father in Italy during the Renaissance era, possibly in the 1350s.

Arius endured relentless abuse at the hands of his drunken father, who hated his own disability and took his anger out on his son. Yet, eventually, the kid cracked under the weight of this maltreatment and fought back against his father, putting an end to his life. Afterward, as he grew up, he went on to fuel his innovative instincts that his father detested. Nonetheless, his ideas weren’t well-received by his peers. For the same reason, when he fatefully stumbled across the Arcana Bastone, everything changed for him. Upon coming in contact with the magical artifact, Arius welcomed Argosax into his consciousness.

After living through a life of abuse, neglect, and rejection, the idea of a world ruled by the unpredictability of chaos offered a desirable goal for Arius. Therefore, he decided to pledge his allegiance to Argosax and devoted his life to the dormant God. Even though the latter has been defeated by Mundus and is living a trapped existence, he still harbors enough power to channel some of it into his new servant. As a result, Argosax bestowed some magic on Arius, turning him into a sorcerer. As a result, he’s one of the few unique sapiens, like Professor Lucan, who can harness the power of magic and use it to his advantage. His only connection to the realm of Makai stems from his bond with Argosax.

Arius Attained Multiple Lifetimes Through Reincarnation

Given Arius’ backstory, which dates all the way back to Renaissance Italy, the sorcerer’s age and mortality status inevitably come under questioning. Yet, associating himself with Argosax did not grant the inventor an immortal’s lifetime. Instead, it allowed him perpetual reincarnation. Once Arius joined forces with Argosax, he had one explicit mission: to resurrect the Chaos God. This means he had to track down each Arcana, three of which were banished to the Earthly realm. Acquiring these coveted items required much effort and warranted a lot of risk. This means Arius was constantly putting his life on the line. However, each time his mission would get him killed, he would be reincarnated in a new human body with all his old memories intact.

Thus, by the time of the events of season 2, Arius has already lived through 28 lifetimes that he has spent in servitude to Argosax. As such, unlike God, the sorcerer was never truly immortal and, in fact, had to undergo the mortal pain and trauma of death multiple times over the course of his long life. Eventually, when he succeeds in resurrecting Argosax and offers his own body as a vessel, he achieves a short-lived immortality. As it turns out, restoring Argosax to his full power and potential requires some time and many feedings on human life. It is in this very window of time that Dante and Vergil are able to execute a plan to defeat the Argosax/Arius hybrid. Ultimately, being alive for 672 mortal years, the sorcerer finally dies, this time without any confirmed scope for reincarnation.

Read More: James Van Der Beek Tribute on Devil May Cry: Who Was He? How Did He Die?