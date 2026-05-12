Devil May Cry Season 2 Ending Explained: Who is Lady’s Father?

‘Devil May Cry’ season 2 plunges Dante’s world into a whole new level of gusto and grandeur as the lines between his realm and Makai begin to blur further. At the beginning of the new season, DARKCOM and the US forces continue to wage war against Munuds’ hellish plane. This compels his most trusted warrior, Vergil, to emerge from the shadows and take the center stage in the conflict between the two realms. Meanwhile, Lady struggles with the reality of her pledged allegiance to Baines and his self-righteous crusade. As a result, by the time Dante is pulled out of his imposed cryo-sleep, he has a lot of truths to reckon with. However, amidst his personal mission of reuniting with his brother, the demon hunter must also face a new evil in the form of Arius, an eccentric CEO with menacing plans for Makai. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Devil May Cry Season 2 Recap

Following Baines’ acquisition of the portal into Makai, the American army and DARKCOM’s trained soldiers continue to wage war on the other dimension. While this attracts a global backlash, even compelling the UN to condemn the conflict, the Vice President continues with his crusade. Likewise, Lady continues to work for him and even secures a pivotal weapon, the Arcana Chalice, DARKCOM’s CEO, Arius. Her morals are initially shaken by learning about how Baines sent an entire troop to their deaths at the hands of Mundus to provide her with the window to complete the heist. Yet, she accepts the position of Commander when it’s offered to her, believing she can do more good as a part of the lethal agency. Around the same time, Arius sets up a trap for Vergil by setting up clues to make him believe Argosax is puppeteering the sapien invasion scheme.

As a result, Vergil convinces Munuds to send him to Earth in an effort to retrieve the all-important chalice. Unsurprisingly, his entry into the other realm is immediately met with an attack, which he swiftly overpowers. His fighting skills are so superior that the DARKCOM agents don’t even get the chance to use the special paralytic created to subdue the Makain knight via Dante’s DNA. Consequently, Arius implements Plan B: waking the demon hunter up and convincing him to fight for the sapien cause. Lady plays an integral part in this manipulative plan as she’s used to convince Dante that DARKCOM wants to help him get Vergil back from Mundus’ clutches. However, all of this turns out to be an elaborate plan to lure the knight to Arius.

The CEO’s real plan is to use the Chalice and three of the other Arcanas he already possesses to make a super weapon. While Baines and Lady believe this is in service of getting a clear shot on Mundus with an arcane weapon, Arius’ real intentions lie in reincarnating Argosax, the God of Chaos. Vergil’s blood is the last ingredient he needs to achieve this goal. Yet, the resurrection can only happen during the upcoming solar eclipse. This gives Vergil, Dante, and Lady, who enter a tentative team-up together, enough time to try to steal one of the Arcanas to foil the demented plan. The play they make for it ends up working, but leaves Vergil trapped in a dangerous mirror dimension. As for Dante and Lady, they decide to diverge from the knight’s plan of hiding out with the Arcana Medaglia until the eclipse ends.

Instead, the duo approaches Professor Lucan, a former client of Dante’s, to try to destroy the artifact. In the end, Arius and his forces track them down before the Medaglia can be fully destroyed. Afterward, he uses Lucan’s granddaughter, Mattie, against him to take the Arcana from him before ultimately killing him. In the aftermath, Dante ends up at Arius’ mercy and Lady at Baines’. Meanwhile, Vergil fights his way out of Trismagia’s dimension. However, in the process, he learns a damning truth: Mundus has been lying to him all his life about Argosax’s involvement in the death of his mother and his own torture as a child in Makai. In reality, it was Mundus himself who was responsible for those sins.

Devil May Cry Season 2: Does Vergil Join Mundus? Why Does He Stay on Makai?

Even after Arius succeeds in resurrecting Argosax in his own body on Earth, the God isn’t restored to full power right away. In order for him to achieve his full form, he has to recharge his energy by feeding on people first. As a result, while he terrorizes the streets of New York, the sons of Sparda find a window of time to defeat him. In the meantime, Lady is tasked with besting Arius’ hybrid sapient-Makain daughter, Chi, and stopping her from bringing down Sparda’s barrier using his sword. However, despite their best efforts, Dante and Vergil fall short of defeating the cosmic being. As a result, the younger brother comes up with a dangerous alternative plan. While they’re still too weak to win against Argosax, there’s still someone who could possibly defeat him: Mundus.

Therefore, Dante instructs Lady to bring down the barriers between the two realms at the exact right time when the brothers will have enough of an upper hand on their enemy to tip him into the other world. The original plan is supposed to end with Argosax/Arius falling into Makai, making him Mundus’ problem. However, Vergil makes a startling decision at the last second. He decides to follow God into the other realm. Inevitably, Dante follows, along with Sparda’s sword. In Makai, the fight between Mundus and Argosax happens. Since the latter is still not in his 100%, he loses the bout, leading to his destruction. This brings Vergil to the real reason he has returned to the realm. He finally confronts his mentor/father figure about the years-long manipulation and the death of his mother.

During this time, Mundus makes many startling revelations. He tells the sons of Sparda that his father never truly cared for sapients. While it is true that he was fascinated by Eva, their mother, his ultimate abandonment of the family proves he never truly loved them, ashamed of his relations with the lower human life form. Furthermore, he claims that the barrier he made was in service of limiting and confining Mundus’ ambition, which was growing more dangerous and self-destructive by the day. While Dante vehemently opposes these ideas, Vergil digests them much more easily. He believes his Makain King when he claims all the manipulation and torture were done in service of sculpting the older Sparda son into the lethal warrior he is today. Yet, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want retribution for the death of his mother.

As a result, Vergil attacks Mundus and his troops to gain possession of his father’s sword, and Dante easily follows. Still, once they get the sword, he tries to talk his brother out of fighting the Makain King right now. He urges him to return to Earth and regroup so they can return to the battle once they’re truly ready for it. This is when Vergil reveals a heartbreaking truth. He won’t be returning with Dante to Earth. His relationship with Mundus and Makai is innately different than the one possessed by his Earth-raised brother. While Dante refuses to see the truth in the King’s words and still perceives Makai as a realm to abandon, Vergil can’t afford the same opinion. For him, the hellish plane is home. Therefore, he doesn’t want to abandon the place in hopes of saving it in the future. Instead, he wants to bring Makai to a better future altogether.

This means that Vergil isn’t opposed to Mundus’ plan of invading Earth and overtaking it in an expansion. His rhetoric is much the same as Baines’ in which he views Makai as a world deserving of redemption and progress, and the Earth as a thing to conquer in service of his home world’s future. Dante, who never had to grow up in a world where such dichotomies had to exist, cannot really comprehend this reality. Therefore, Vergil fights him to near death before sending him back on the other side of the barrier, to safety, and sealing the rift between the two worlds. Vergil will return to Earth on hostile footing. However, he refuses to do so under the reign of a tyrannical king who is responsible for the murder of his mother and his own childhood torment. Thus, he raises his blade against Mundus, ready to engage in a battle that will decide Makai’s future ruler.

Who is Lady’s Father? Is He Still Alive?

As the season comes to an end, Dante and Vergil aren’t the only ones who make groundbreaking discoveries about their parent. Mary Arkham, better known as Lady, also learns a jarring truth about her own father. As a child, she witnessed Arkham ruining his family in search of some divine gift until he eventually turned himself into an abomination who fed on his own wife. Although she always believed her father eventually met his end, Baines shares an opposing truth. As it turns out, Arkham has been alive all this time. In fact, he was the one who told Baines about Lady back when she was discovered and recruited by the scripture-obsessed maniac. Even years later, he continues to be alive and is, in fact, a crucial DARKCOM agent.

It isn’t until the very end, when Lady goes through DARKCOM’s files, that she learns of his current form. The experiments Arkham conducted on himself turned him into something a little less-than-human. Eventually, he transformed into a being that resembles a Hell-born Makain much more than a sapient. This creature is the Jester, who is a member of Mundus’ court and a close to the King. He has been playing the role of a double agent all this time, leaking secrets and manipulating game pieces to tip the scales in Arius and Baines’ favor. As of now, the details of Jester’s life on Makai remain largely unknown. He seems to be a trusted member of Mundus’ inner circle. However, the scope of his loyalty to either the King or Baines remains unknown. In the larger scheme of things, it’s most likely that the Jester is playing a game of his own, one where he wants to come out on top.

Do Lady and Dante End Up Together? Does Lady Show up at the Diner?

The chemistry between Lady and Dante has been evident since their first meeting. This season, their dynamic only brings them closer until they inevitably act on their feelings, albeit in half-measures. Although they share a kiss and a night together, they insist that they’ll talk about their relationship later once they’ve saved their world from going up in flames. Thus, when Dante conceives his half-mad, half-genius plan to defeat Argosax in Makai, he makes a proposition. He tells Lady that if things go south, he will be waiting for her in the diner near his old apartment. In turn, the other agrees to meet him there. This acts as a promise and a reassurance between them about the depth of their feelings and their commitment to giving their romance a chance.

Nonetheless, in the end, while Dante arrives at the diner, Lady does not. Instead, she leaves behind a note for the demon hunter. In it, Lady recognizes the reality of her feelings for Dante and how liberating and comforting it felt to finally find someone who understood and shared in her pain. Both individuals have suffered similar wounds in their past. They both became estranged from their fathers, watched the brutal killing of their mothers, and experienced a profound loss of a sense of belonging at an early age. Lady argues that their love for one another is a manifestation of their individual hurt, recognizing a sense of kinship in one another. However, where Dante runs from his pain in an attempt to overcome it, Lady can only ever run towards it in hopes of defeating it to escape it. For the same reason, once she learns that her father is still alive, she has to chase after another damning quest, one that doesn’t allow space for her feelings for Dante.

How Do Vergil and Dante Defeat Argosax?

Initially, Argosax’s resurrection promises a dark time for sapients and Makains alike. He is the God of Chaos whose reign in Makai brought up the legends and lore about “Hell,” a place of eternal torment and destruction. He reigned with an iron fist without any mercy or order. For the same reason, Mundus, who was one of his High Priests, led a coup against him and ultimately defeated him. In order to do this, the latter locked Agrosax away, making the four Arcanas, the Medaglia, the Chalice, Spada, and the Bastone the artifacts needed to initiate his resurrection. Three of these artifacts were banished to Earth, where Arius, a traumatized and ambitious inventor, eventually found one.

Afterward, Arius ended up pledging his allegiance to Argosax, eager to bring about the age of Chaos, where he believes he can thrive as a God. However, even after he successfully raises the Chaos God after 78 lifetimes of effort, his resurrection is instantaneous. Instead, he needs to recharge by feeding on other life forms in order to reach his full potential. Initially, Dante and Vergil try to defeat him in this stage, but even their Makai forms don’t prove to be a match for the Chaos God. Therefore, they resort to an extreme measure. Argosax’s plan is to feed on human souls and gain enough power to take on Mundus in his realm and restore his title as the Makain king. This means that while he’s still recharging, Mundus has a chance of besting him. Dante bets on the same and ultimately employs the enemy of his enemy to save his own world.

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