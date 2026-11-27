‘Dexter: Resurrection’ takes its titular character on a walk down memory lane in Season 2, Episode 5, titled ‘Out of the Past.’ After his partnership with Charley ends, someone unexpected from Dexter Morgan’s past resurfaces, challenging his lone wolf ways. Thus, the code-abiding serial killer is forced to reckon with a situation that is as likely to be a blessing as it could be a curse. Meanwhile, Don Framt, whose identity as the New York Ripper is still unproven, continues to torment the families of his old victims. While the NYPD remains unable to take any meaningful action against him, one unfortunate incident leads to an unplanned, but promising, opportunity for Detective Wallace. In the same precinct, Harrison takes on new challenges as a rookie cop, shouldering new duties and responsibilities. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Lady Vengeance is Back From the Dead and Looking For a Big Change

After slaughtering the Jaw Splitter 2.0 and bidding an abrupt farewell to Charley, Dexter finds himself alone in his house when someone knocks on his door. Upon answering, he’s greeted with a surprisingly familiar face: Mia Lapierre, aka Lade Vengeance. About three years ago, the Bay Harbor Butcher had framed the latter for a murder in order to protect the actual killer, who happened to be his son, Harrison. In the aftermath, Mia was arrested and sent to prison, where she ultimately died—or so the story goes. In actuality, her death in prison was faked, with Charley as the mastermind behind the entire charade. Unlike Prater’s other killers, Charley was actually impressed by Mia’s work and wanted to give her a second chance at life. As it turns out, this second chance includes the encouragement to seek out Dexter.

Mia claims to be inspired by Dexter’s work as the Bay Harbor Butcher and his ability to channel his homicidal urges in a relatively ethical way. Before her own kills took a darker turn, she too was selective in her victims, choosing only to punish rapists and sexual predators. For the same reason, when she shows up at his door, it’s with the intention of learning the Code from him. Initially, Dexter is apprehensive of Mia’s proposal. As his father’s voice in his head reminds him, partnership has never worked out well for him. Still, he reasons that Lady V would be more of a protege than a partner, which would subsequently make her more manageable. Consequently, the next morning, he ends up agreeing to teach the other serial killer his Code, with Don Framt as the first and only victim of this partnership.

Framt Survives an Attempt on His Life

Even years after his retirement from his New York Ripper days, Framt continues to terrorize the families of his victims by calling them, usually on the birthdays of his victims. This time, Sam McCormick becomes the victim of his inhumane harassment. Yet, when he goes to the cops about it, he’s only met with apologies and more dead ends. Furthermore, Wallace being taken off the case further angers the grieving father, whose faith in the system has entirely failed. As a result, he decides to take justice into his own hands and tracks Framt down and shoots at him in the middle of a residential street. Dexter and Mia, who had been stalking Framt as part of a lesson on vetting, happen to be around when this confrontation takes place. Even though McCormick empties his gun while firing at Framt, only one of the bullets lands on target.

Even then, the bullet only grazes Framt’s leg, posing no real danger to his life. Thus, it only ends up providing him with yet another chance to gloat in McCormick’s face. As the police sirens near, the father has no choice but to flee the scene. Similarly, Dexter and Mia also make themselves scarce to avoid any unwanted scrutiny. When the police begin searching for the shooter, Wallace joins the dots and concludes that McCormick must be at his daughter’s grave. In the end, her hunch ends up being right. Yet, as the police arrive at the graveyard, they end up being too late to stop the father from committing suicide. Worse yet, in the aftermath, Framt is called in to identify the deceased and confirm him as the shooter. The Ripper uses this as an opportunity to make his next power play against Wallace, demanding security from the NYPD to ensure that such an incident never happens again.

Dexter Learns a Brutal Lesson in Trust

Wallace sees an opportunity in Framt’s request and agrees to have police officers on security detail for him 24/7. While this offers her a good opportunity to keep the man under unofficial surveillance, it ultimately creates a new problem for Dexter. If the killer were surrounded by officers at all hours of the day, it would make it more difficult for the Bay Harbor Butcher and his new partner-in-crime, Lady V, to lure him into their trap. This means that the kill must go down before the night is over. Thus, the duo begins preparing a kill room for Framt in an abandoned subway train car. In true mentor fashion, Dexter tells Mia everything about his method, from the precautions he takes to ensure an efficient cleanup to the M99 that he uses to knock out his victims.

Unfortunately, once the tranquilizer is in her hands, Mia reveals her true colors, injecting Dexter with the drug in an effort to overpower him. As it turns out, the seasoned serial killer had expected her to do as much. Consequently, he had made sure to hand her the vial containing saline solution. He had pocketed the real M9, which he used to subdue his attacker. This is how Lady V finds herself on Dexter’s kill table. Before meeting her end, she reveals that, along with everything else, Charley had also told her about how Dexter used her as a scapegoat to save Harrison. As such, the whole thing was actually a trap set by Prater’s ex-head of security. In the end, Dexter kills Mia and promises to deliver Charley to a similar fate for her unforgivable betrayal.

Harrison Gets in Trouble at Work

Harrison and Fiona are assigned as uniformed officers to assist at the crime scene of a recent homicide case. While at the scene, the rookie ends up finding something that had escaped everyone else’s notice: a bullet casing stuck in the wheels of a car nearby. Once the casing is collected and analyzed by forensics, it’s discovered that the evidence contains fingerprints of Nicky Nine Fingers, a local mafia member whom the authorities have been trying to arrest for a long time. With the casing, they finally have concrete evidence against the gangster. Once the analysis is complete, the forensics team tells Harrison to put the evidence away in a lockbox inside their truck.

Although the rookie follows these orders, it ends up leading to a massive blunder. The bullet casing goes missing from the lockbox, and the blame lands squarely on Harrison’s shoulders. According to protocol, he should’ve handed the evidence to an officer instead of storing it away himself. For the same reason, Nicky Nine Fingers continues to evade the authorities. Despite this mistake, Wallace assigns Harrison to be one of the rotating officers who will provide protection to Framt. This is because, since she isn’t on the case, she wants someone else to be her eyes and ears. Meanwhile, it’s revealed that Fiona was the one who stole the bullet casing from the lockbox. This opens up a whole new mystery about the other officer and the ways in which she may be compromised.

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