Did Adriana De Moura Leave The Real Housewives of Miami?

Renowned as the “Brazilian Bombshell of the Miami art scene,” Adriana De Moura is one of the favorites of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ fans. From the show’s inception to the third season, the art gallerist was part of many of the memorable moments of the show. When Bravo pulled the plug on the show after 3 seasons in 2013, admirers of Adriana were totally disappointed. The disappointment increased when she wasn’t announced as one of the returning main cast members of the show’s fourth season when Peacock picked up the show. If you are wondering whether Adriana left the show, we have got news for you!

What Happened to Adriana De Moura?

The third season of the show was eventful for Adriana. She had a hard time with Lea over her marriage. When Adriana’s marriage certificate surfaced in the media, Lea and Joanna began to expose the mysteries around Adriana’s marriage. However, the mystery that surrounded Adriana’s marital life ended with her marriage with Frederic Marq in episode 10 of season 3. Fellow Housewives Alexia Echevarria and Lisa Hochstein stood by her side as her bridesmaids. Even though the show got canceled after season 3, fans of Adriana gladly watched her wedding.

However, things didn’t progress well in Adriana and Frederic’s marriage. In April 2020, during a chat with Bravo, Adriana revealed that she and Frederic separated. She also added that the separation is the only bad news in between a well-going life. “Yes, it was [separation from Frederic] sad. But I’m now newly single and ready to mingle,” she said in May 2021. The disappointment of knowing Adriana’s separation was coupled when fans started to worry whether the separation played any part in her absence in the main cast of the show’s season 4. So, did Adriana leave the show?

Did Adriana De Moura Leave RHOM?

No, Adriana De Moura didn’t leave ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ Even though Adriana isn’t part of the main cast of the show’s season 4, she is returning in a “friend” role. Adriana may play a pivotal part in all the dramas that will ensue in the fourth season, especially with her long-time acquaintances Marysol Patton, Alexia Echevarria, and Larsa Pippen occupying the other spots in the cast list. Moreover, Adriana or Peacock hasn’t released any statements concerning the fan favorite’s potential exit, which strongly indicates that Adriana is likely to continue featuring in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ There’s also a possibility that we may see Adriana in most of the episodes of the fourth season.

To the avid followers of Adriana, her transition from the main cast member to a friend may seem like a demotion but that might be the last thing to worry about her significance in the show. Over the years, ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise has witnessed numerous memorable friends in the cast. Furthermore, the change of roles isn’t that unusual in the franchise as well. Alexia Echevarria joined the show’s season 1 as part of the main cast but returned to season 2 as a friend, only to be part of the main cast again in seasons 3 and 4. Thus, there is a possibility that we may see Adriana back in the main cast if the show gets renewed for more rounds.

